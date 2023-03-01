Bruins Daily: Ullmark Shines; Kane, Quick Move In Trade Frenzy

After the NHL trade market exploded into a frenzy on Tuesday, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark committed grand larceny in Calgary and made a case for the Hart Trophy.

That and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (54 saves), is lucky he isn’t in a Calgary jail after the grand larceny he pulled in a 4-3 overtime win for the Bruins over the Flames on Tuesday night.

While the Bruins escaped Calgary with a win, they didn’t escaped unscathed as veteran winger Nick Foligno left the game in the second period and did not return.

Are the Boston Bruins done wheeling and dealing before Friday’s NHL trade deadline?

National Hockey Now

WSH: The Washington Capitals were a busy team on the NHL trade market Tuesday.

NYI: The New York Islanders acquired a depth forward on the NHL trade market Tuesday.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins cleared some solid salary cap space on Tuesday; is a trade coming?

PHI: Will the Philadelphia Flyers trade Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes before before the NHL trade deadline?

DET: Here’s your up-to-date 2023 NHL Trade Tracker from our mates at Detroit Hockey Now.

COL: Could the Colorado Avalanche get defenseman Cale Makar back tonight against the New Jersey Devils?

VGK: What if anything will the Vegas Golden Knights do before the NHL Trade Deadline?

LAK: The Jonathan Quick era, and essentially the Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup dynasty era is officially nearing the end. Former UMass-Amherst goalie and 2012 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Quick was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets late Tuesday night in a multi-player, draft picks trade.

SJS: Could the San Jose Sharks acquire Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro, a former Boston University teammate of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was drafted by the Preds three picks after the Bruins took McAvoy in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft?

MTL: Will the Montreal Canadiens make a last minute flurry of trades before the deadline on Friday?

CGY: After failing to solve Ullmark and the Bruins on Tuesday night, have the Calgary Flames become sellers?

NHL

In the theme of Captain Obvious, the New York Rangers acquired longtime Chicago Blackhawks and future hall of fame winger Patrick Kane on Tuesday.