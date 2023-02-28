Bruins Daily: McDavid Shines But Bruins Win; NHL Trade Rumors

We’re three days away from the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline; will it be a busy one or a dud?

That, Boston Bruins and NHL news:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has built arguably the deepest team in the NHL, Once again, that depth was on display in a 3-2 win over Connor McDavid (2g), and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Unfortunately, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall did not play on Monday night as we was sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury.

So far, so good for the Boston Bruins newbies, Dmitry Orlov (2a vs Oilers), and Garnet Hathaway (1a vs Oilers).

National Hockey Now

