Foligno Injured From Zadorov Hit, Does Not Return

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno took what appeared to be a late hit from Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov late in the second period of the Bruins-Flames game Tuesday night and did nor return.

Seconds after Nick Foligno released the puck along the boards, Zadorov came in with a knee on thigh hit that left the Boston Bruins winger in seemingly agonizing pain as he labored to the Bruins’ bench. The Calgary Flames defenseman was not penalized for the play.

Foligno did not return for the third period, and his status likely won’t be determined until at least Wednesday afternoon, give the cross-continent trip back to Boston the Bruins had to make after the game Tuesday night.

Nick Foligno was very slow to the bench after this collision: pic.twitter.com/13b8qkTOB2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 1, 2023

Foligno left the game with no points or shots, and one hit in 8:02 time on ice. After scoring a goal Monday in the 3-2 win foer the Boston Bruins over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, Foligno has ten goals and 16 assists in 59 games and was a plus 18. He has missed only one game and that was a result of being a healthy scratch.