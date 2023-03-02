Bruins Daily: Chychrun Finally Traded; Bruins Looking For Depth

The NHL trade market continued to sizzle on Wednesday as defenseman Jakob Chychrun was finally traded.

That and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are still trying to move defenseman Mike Reilly to free up salary cap space for another depth move before the NHL trade deadline tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Linus Ullmark was named third star for the month of February. My colleague Joe Haggerty looked back on an Ullmark moment he, his teammates and Boston Bruins fans will never forget, his 54-save performance on Tuesday night in Calgary.

National Hockey Now

WSH: The Washington Capitals traded the player that scored the their only Stanley Cup-winning goal in team history. Lars Eller was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2025 second round pick on Wednesday.

NYI: Did the NHL price trade price tag for goalie Joonas Korpisalo increase or decrease the cost for New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins traded forward Teddy Bleuger to the Vegas Golden Knights and then made another move on the NHL trade market, acquiring Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators.

DET: Big props to the guys at Detroit Hockey Now who have been updating their ever-changing NHL trade tracker every day! Will the Red Wings be sellers or buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline tomorrow?

COL: New Colorado Avalanche winger Lars Eller met the Denver media for the first time on Wednesday.

VGK: Here’s the Vegas Golden Knights perspective of the Teddy Blueger trade.

LAK: When all is said and done, years from now, it may not be the trade for Joonas Korpisalo that the Los Angeles Kings and their fans remember but rather the one they made the day after.

SJS: Will the San Jose Sharks trade Nick Bonino and/or James Reimer before the NHL trade deadline tomorrow?

MTL: Will all the trade rumors surrounding Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson finally come to fruition by tomorrow?

CGY: Should the Calgary Flames be sellers ahead of the trade deadline?

NHL