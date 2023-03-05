Bruins Daily: Perfect 10 For Bruins; Trade Deadline Leftovers

The Boston Bruins keep on rolling and some NHL Trade Deadline leftovers for you in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In the famous words of legendary Boston rock band and noted Boston Bruins fans Aerosmith:

‘I said, train kept a-rolling all night long

Train kept a-rolling all night long

Train kept a-rolling all night long

Train kept a-rolling all night long’

Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins train keeps on rolling as they beat the New York Rangers 4-2 at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Looking back to Friday and the NHL Trade Deadline, the Boston Bruins stood pat after another Tyler Bertuzzi trade on Thursday, but general manager Don Sweeney is very happy with his recent additions to the lineup.

