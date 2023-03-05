Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Perfect 10 For Bruins; Trade Deadline Leftovers
The Boston Bruins keep on rolling and some NHL Trade Deadline leftovers for you in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
In the famous words of legendary Boston rock band and noted Boston Bruins fans Aerosmith:
‘I said, train kept a-rolling all night longTrain kept a-rolling all night long Train kept a-rolling all night long Train kept a-rolling all night long’
Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins train keeps on rolling as they beat the New York Rangers 4-2 at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
Looking back to Friday and the NHL Trade Deadline, the Boston Bruins stood pat after another Tyler Bertuzzi trade on Thursday, but general manager Don Sweeney is very happy with his recent additions to the lineup.
National Hockey Now
NHL
Kudos to hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks for calling out the NHL and NHLPA for being ‘co-conspirators’ in essentially condoning head shots despite the medical and scientific proof that they lead to long-term damage and death. Much like so many these days though, the league and the players seem to live in denial of science and facts.
Finally, on Friday I had this to say about the disrespect the NHL’s broadcasting partner, ESPN, shows to the NHL and the game of hockey:
In another reminder that the NHL made a mistake returning to ESPN and that the network could care less about their new/old client, the clowns on ‘The First Take’ said the NHL ‘doesn’t count’ and is ‘irrelevant’
Hey @NHL you 'don't count' on @espn the network that broadcasts your games? https://t.co/Qh3SRmmuRz
— MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) March 3, 2023
Well, first of all, I’d like to apologize to the fine folks that are involved in the NHL broadcasts at ESPN. They work their tails off and do a great job of promoting the game and broadcasting. I was wrong to cast a wide net of criticism there and I sincerely apologize. That being said, the company as whole and the league need to get on the same page again and take advantage of the amazing TV they can provide and promote the game better. On that note please start by hiring this amazing woman, and finding more moments like this, when someone is introduced to and moved by the game of hockey!
they went to a hockey game thinking it was going to b a basketball game fjsdakf absolutely love the energy of this video shoutout to Iiam neeson pic.twitter.com/18YTxmpBX6
— yeeeowch (@aftxrsun) March 4, 2023
