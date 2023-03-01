Talking Points: Ullmark (54 Saves), Bruins Beat Flames 4-3 in OT

Here are the Talking Points from a record-breaking performance from goalie Linus Ullmark and a 4-3 overtime win for the Boston Bruins over the Calgary Flames.

The Boston Bruins swept their four-game road trip out west and now return home riding an eight-game win streak.

GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made a franchise-record 54 saves on 57 shots by the Calgary Flames and should not pay for a drink or meal for the rest of the season, and maybe longer. Ullmark continued to cement his vote as the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner and has certainly entered the conversation as a legit candidate to become the first goalie to win the Hart Trophy since Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price achieved the feat in the 2014-15 season. Thanks to Ullmark, the Bruins were up 2-0 after being out-shot 19-5 in the first period and then 2-1 after two periods despite being out-shot 39-9. The Flames took a 3-2 lead in the third before Pavel Zacha tied the game 14:07 into the third period, and Ullmark carried them to and in overtime. That was easily the best Bruins goalie performance this puck scribe has ever witnessed in 21 years on the job.

Linus putting on a clinic in Calgary 🚫 pic.twitter.com/4eO3MoEjPA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2023

BLACK EYE: Late in the second period, known cheap shot artist and Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, laid a late hit on Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno. Foligno immediately went down in pain and labored off the ice. He did not return. Foligno’s status won’t be known until at least, probably Wednesday afternoon, but if the news is bad, that’s a big loss for the Bruins. Foligno has been a key cog in the bottom six this season, and this injury could increase the chances Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney adds more forward depth before the NHL trade deadline at noon on Friday.

Nick Foligno was very slow to the bench after this collision: pic.twitter.com/13b8qkTOB2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 1, 2023

TURNING POINT: Every save Ullmark made after Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau gave the Flames a 3-2 lead 9:33 into the third period could’ve been a turning point, but Pavel Zacha’s game-tying and powerplay goal at 14:07 of the third gets the nod as well. That’s two goals in two games for Zacha.

Jake DeBrusk gets crushed, Dmitry Orlov with the nice pass and Pavel Zacha with the finish. Bruins make it 3-3: pic.twitter.com/YX59lDUvvn — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 1, 2023

HONORABLE MENTION: New Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov continues to fit in just fine. Orlov had two goals and an assist and finished as a plus 3 with three shots, a hit, and four blocked shots.

It took the Bruins three games to turn Dmitry Orlov into Bobby Orrlov pic.twitter.com/5n86JjNU4c — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 1, 2023

BY THE NUMBERS: 54 – Linus Ullmark now holds the Boston Bruins record for the most saves in a game with 54.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What should I say? It was a lot of fun. You never really wanna get up to almost 60 shots in a game but you know what? I’ll take it. Get two points and we’re going to go home with a four-game road trip win streak and love it.”