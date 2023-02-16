Bruins Daily: Krejci-Zacha; Barbashev, Karlsson, Meier Rumors

Could the Boston Bruins acquire an old Stanley Cup Final nemesis before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

It was suggested here over a month ago, St. Louis Blues winger Ivan Barbashev would be a good target on the NHL trade market for the Boston Bruins. Well, apparently general manager Don Sweeney and his staff think so too because they are reportedly ‘very interested’ in the rugged winger who is set to become a UFA this summer.

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has been one of the hottest players in the NHL for the better part of the last month. In a recent one-on-one with BHN, Zacha credited the mentorship of David Krejci for his recent success.

National Hockey Now

NYI: If the New York Islanders want to remain in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they better start earning more powerplays.

PIT: Count the Pittsburgh Penguins as a team also interested in Finnish UFA defenseman Valtteri Pulli.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart has been a brick wall as of late.

WSH: Our condolences to Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin on the passing of his father.

FLA: The Florida Panthers looked like a tired bunch in their 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

DET: If the Detroit Red Wings called veteran forward Jakub Vrana up to showcase him on the NHL trade market, it’s going to have to wait as Vrana was a health scratch against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are struggling to pull away and keep leads this season.

VGK: With the NHL trade deadline two weeks from tomorrow, Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden reflected on when he was traded from the New York Rangers to the Knights.

LAK: The Los Angles Kings have signed defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $4.1 million.

SJS: What reported NHL trade proposals for Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier make the most sense for the San Jose Sharks?

Canada Hockey Now