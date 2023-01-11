Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Under The Radar Trade Targets

The increasing NHL trade chatter has more names popping up on the NHL trade market.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are re-writing their own and league history books this season. With the hottest goal scorer in the NHL, in David Pastrnak, and currently the best goalie, in Linus Ullmark, can the Bruins surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record points mark of 134?

Another reason the Boston Bruins just keep rolling through the NHL is the reemergence of winger Brad Marchand, who has found his game as of late.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Journeyman NHL goalie Dustin Tokarski is back the show and he helped the Pittsburgh Penguins overcome some sloppy play on Tuesday night.

PHI: Is goalie Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sam Ersson proving he belongs in the NHL?

NYI: New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier cost his team a goal on Tuesday night.

WSH: So why do Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie give each other butt taps in warmups?

FLA: Could an injury have been the reason behind the struggles of Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight?

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenseman and 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider set a record and helped lead his team to a much-needed win on Tuesday night.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche continue to struggle and find ways to lose.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights bench boss Bruce Cassidy has been switching things up as he tries to get his team to play better.

SJS: Why did San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn bench forward Kevin Labanc?

Canada Hockey Now