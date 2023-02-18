Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Ready; Leafs Stock Up; Trade Rumors
The Toronto Maple Leafs became the latest Eastern Conference team to pull off a blockbuster on the NHL trade market.
Is Jake DeBrusk finally ready to go?
That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins will get a key piece of their offense back tonight when winger Jake DeBrusk returns to the lineup against the New York Islanders.
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane may very well be traded before the NHL Trade deadline but it’s unlikely he’ll be coming to the Bruins.
The Boston Bruins will host Hockey is for Everyone Night on Saturday night. Much to the dismay of too many these days, yes, Bruins players will show their support by incorporating American Sign Language t-shirts, Pride hats, and Pride tape into their pre-game routines.
National Hockey Now
NYI: The New York Islanders will come into TD Garden on the tail end of a back-to-back after winning their first game 5-4 over the Penguins on Friday night on Long Island.
PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan saw things a lot differently than his players following their 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Friday night.
PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is drawing interest from four teams on the NHL trade market.
WSH: The Washington Capitals are headed outdoors to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.
DET: Don’t look now but the Detroit Red Wings are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.
COL: Colorado Avalanche defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar is traveling with the team and getting closer to s return.
LAK: There was almost a goalie fight in the 6-3 win over the Ducks for the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.
SJS: If the San Jose Sharks trade Timo Meier to the Carolina Hurricanes, who and what should they get back?
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan is practicing again. Could he still be dealt before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?
CGY: Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau claims his opinion isn’t the same as that of his agent Allan Walsh, who blasted the Flames and head coach Darryl Sutter in a tweet late Thursday night.
NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly and former Bruins forward Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in a three-team trade late Friday night.
Goaltending and defense is what is needed to win the Cup….Leafs lacking in both areas, but they will be a dangerous team come the 2nd round! A lot of playoff games go into OT and it’s the 3rd and 4th lines that ends up scoring the key goals. We need to get a good forward that can play up and down the lines and a tough veteran d-man like Schenn!
Yup… Barbashev & Schenn would do, although there might be other D that work just as well and are a little more mobile. But all in on Barbashev!