Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Ready; Leafs Stock Up; Trade Rumors

The Toronto Maple Leafs became the latest Eastern Conference team to pull off a blockbuster on the NHL trade market.

Is Jake DeBrusk finally ready to go?

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will get a key piece of their offense back tonight when winger Jake DeBrusk returns to the lineup against the New York Islanders.

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane may very well be traded before the NHL Trade deadline but it’s unlikely he’ll be coming to the Bruins.

The Boston Bruins will host Hockey is for Everyone Night on Saturday night. Much to the dismay of too many these days, yes, Bruins players will show their support by incorporating American Sign Language t-shirts, Pride hats, and Pride tape into their pre-game routines.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders will come into TD Garden on the tail end of a back-to-back after winning their first game 5-4 over the Penguins on Friday night on Long Island.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan saw things a lot differently than his players following their 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Friday night.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is drawing interest from four teams on the NHL trade market.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are headed outdoors to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

DET: Don’t look now but the Detroit Red Wings are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar is traveling with the team and getting closer to s return.

LAK: There was almost a goalie fight in the 6-3 win over the Ducks for the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

SJS: If the San Jose Sharks trade Timo Meier to the Carolina Hurricanes, who and what should they get back?

Canada Hockey Now