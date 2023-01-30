Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins Slumping; NHL News And Rumors
The Boston Bruins are slumping and the NHL trade chatter is getting louder by the day as we’re less than five weeks from the trade deadline.
That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are officially in their first slump of the 2022-23 season and head coach Jim Montgomery is not happy.
Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic was in the lineup last night after leaving the 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Saturday early.
National Hockey Now
FLA: So what do Florida Panthers fans think of their team at the halfway point of the 2022-23 season?
NYI: Are the New York Islanders turning their season around?
PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking for a goalie on the NHL Trade market. Who could they target?
PHI: Sam Carchidi heaps praise on the Philadelphia Flyers for a surprisingly solid first half of the season.
WSH: Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom scored his first goal since returning from offseason hip surgery
DET: What will the Detroit Red Wings do before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?
VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights acquire some scoring help for center Jack Eichel on the NHL Trade market
SJS: Could San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture join teammates Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier on the NHL Trade market?
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Could strong performances from recent young prospect call-ups for the Montreal Canadiens force general manager Kent Hughes to move some veterans on the NHL Trade market?
NHL
Another cool E-BUG story took place in Edmonton on Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers had to bring in a local University of Alberta player to close out a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be in on every big name on the trade market, but will they actually go big game hunting before the trade deadline?
