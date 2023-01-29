Frederic ‘Going To Be Fine’ After Being Forced To Exit With Injury

While it’s not a definite that Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is going to skate on Sunday afternoon in Carolina, the good news is that it doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.

The 25-year-old Frederic blocked a shot with his foot in the first period of Saturday night’s Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, and couldn’t return to the game despite repeated attempts to get the boot back on his foot.

During a postgame update, there was no determination if Frederic would be able to play on Sunday but it appears he’s going to be okay long term.

“As far as I know, he’s going be fine, it’s just the tenderness where he blocked his shot,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery after the loss. “The pressure point is right where he got hit so he had trouble putting his skate back on…we tried to do some different things to get him back out but every time he put the skate back on and went to flex to gain power, I guess there was a lot of pain.”

Frederic finished with four shifts and 1:54 of ice time that included one shot attempt and a blocked shot before he was forced to exit the game. The good news is that the Boston Bruins do have an extra forward on the trip and used Marc McLaughlin in Saturday night’s loss as the former Boston College captain finished with three shot attempts and a hit in 10:13 of ice time with Joona Koppanen getting a night up in the press box.

Frederic has three goals and four points in 13 games during the month of January but hasn’t been on the board in the last five games including the overtime loss to the Panthers where he got injured with the shot block. Frederic is actually one of several Bruins players that have suffered injuries while blocking shots recently with fourth line center Tomas Nosek on the shelf for a month after he similarly blocked a shot that broke a bone in his foot.

Further good news for Frederic: the injury did not impact his golden hands.