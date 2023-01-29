Game 50: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (38-6-5, 81 pts) @ Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8, 70 pts)

TIME: 5:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, BSSO

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (+110), Hurricanes (-134)

Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-220), Hurricanes -1.5 (+180)

Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (+124), UNDER 5.5 (-102)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will enter this tail end of a back-to-back on their first losing streak of the season. The Bruins are now 10-0-1 off a loss this season.

-As mentioned above, the Boston Bruins are underdogs in this game at (+110). The last time the Bruins were dogs was Nov. 23, when they lost to the Florida Panthers 5-2. That was 29 games ago and just another reminder of how dominant this team has been this season.

–David Pastrnak comes into this game on a four-game point streak with three goals and five assists over that span. Pastrnak appeared to have scored the game-winner on Saturday night at 19:11 of the third period, but Panthers captain Sasha Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in regulation. Sam Reinhart then won the game for the Panthers 17 ticks into overtime.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

-This is the second of three games this season between the Hurricanes and Boston Bruins this season. The Bruins beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime in the annual Black Friday matinee back on Nov. 25.

-Carolina Hurricanes winger Martin Necas has been the hero for the Hurricanes in the last two games. He scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars this past Wednesday, and again in a 5-4 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Necas leads the team in goals with 21, is tied for the team lead in assists (23), with Sebastian Aho, and leads in points with 44.

-As of 1 PM ET, it was not known if Antti Raanta (12-2-3, 2.55 GAA, .897 save percentage), or Frederick Andersen (9-3-0, 2.49 GAA, .905 save percentage), will start for the Hurricanes tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Taylor Hall

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen-Sebastian Aho-Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook-Jordan Staal-Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen-Paul Stastny-Derek Stepan

Defense

Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce

Jalen Chatfield-Brent Burns

Calvin de Haan-Dylan Coghlan

Goalies

Frederik Anderson

Antti Raanta