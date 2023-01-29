Boston Bruins
Game 50: Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (38-6-5, 81 pts) @ Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8, 70 pts)
TIME: 5:00 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, BSSO
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Money Line: Bruins (+110), Hurricanes (-134)
Puck Line: Bruins +1.5 (-220), Hurricanes -1.5 (+180)
Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (+124), UNDER 5.5 (-102)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will enter this tail end of a back-to-back on their first losing streak of the season. The Bruins are now 10-0-1 off a loss this season.
-As mentioned above, the Boston Bruins are underdogs in this game at (+110). The last time the Bruins were dogs was Nov. 23, when they lost to the Florida Panthers 5-2. That was 29 games ago and just another reminder of how dominant this team has been this season.
–David Pastrnak comes into this game on a four-game point streak with three goals and five assists over that span. Pastrnak appeared to have scored the game-winner on Saturday night at 19:11 of the third period, but Panthers captain Sasha Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in regulation. Sam Reinhart then won the game for the Panthers 17 ticks into overtime.
Carolina Hurricanes Notes
-This is the second of three games this season between the Hurricanes and Boston Bruins this season. The Bruins beat the Canes 3-2 in overtime in the annual Black Friday matinee back on Nov. 25.
-Carolina Hurricanes winger Martin Necas has been the hero for the Hurricanes in the last two games. He scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars this past Wednesday, and again in a 5-4 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Necas leads the team in goals with 21, is tied for the team lead in assists (23), with Sebastian Aho, and leads in points with 44.
-As of 1 PM ET, it was not known if Antti Raanta (12-2-3, 2.55 GAA, .897 save percentage), or Frederick Andersen (9-3-0, 2.49 GAA, .905 save percentage), will start for the Hurricanes tonight.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Taylor Hall
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith
Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Carolina Hurricanes Lineup:
Forwards
Teuvo Teravainen-Sebastian Aho-Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook-Jordan Staal-Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen-Paul Stastny-Derek Stepan
Defense
Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce
Jalen Chatfield-Brent Burns
Calvin de Haan-Dylan Coghlan
Goalies
Frederik Anderson
Antti Raanta
