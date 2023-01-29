Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins First Losing Streak; Rangers Fail; NHL News
It only took 49 games but the Boston Bruins are finally on a losing streak.
That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins have lost two games in a row. They will try and snap that losing streak tonight in Carolina when they face the Hurricanes.
National Hockey Now
FLA: Here’s the Florida Panthers side of their 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins Saturday night that saw the Bruins surrender the game-tying goal to the Florida Panthers with 2.6 seconds left and then lose in overtime.
NYI: Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner over the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders have suddenly won two games straight after losing six in a row.
PIT: The harsh reality that the Pittsburgh Penguins may not be a playoff team is settling in for Penguins players.
PHI: It turns out that it was a jaw-breaking fight for Philadelphia Flyers enforcer Zach MacEwen against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night.
WSH: The Washington Capitals may start to get healthy again soon.
DET: Is Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond a defensive liability?
COL: Like everyone in the NHL these days, Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev wanted to give St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington an ear. …and likely a fistful on Saturday night.
VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights slumped into their all-star and team break with another loss.
LAK: The Los Angeles Kings were a tired team on the tail end of a Florida back-to-back and it showed on Saturday night.
SJS: San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture looked like 2016 Logan Couture against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: So what went behind the Montreal Canadiens‘ decision to recall top prospect Owen Beck from juniors?
CGY: Former Boston Bruins goalie Dan Vladar has taken over the reigns between the pipes for the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Could the NHLPA have a new leader by the NHL All Star weekend next weekend?
Finally, shame on the New York Rangers hierarchy on pulling out of their players wearing Pride jerseys for Pride night at Madison Square Garden. Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the players were all set but someone high up thought it was a bright idea to do that and then fraudulently promote the LGBTQ+ community.
