Bruins Daily: Bruins First Losing Streak; Rangers Fail; NHL News

It only took 49 games but the Boston Bruins are finally on a losing streak.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins have lost two games in a row. They will try and snap that losing streak tonight in Carolina when they face the Hurricanes.

National Hockey Now

FLA: Here’s the Florida Panthers side of their 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins Saturday night that saw the Bruins surrender the game-tying goal to the Florida Panthers with 2.6 seconds left and then lose in overtime.

NYI: Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner over the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders have suddenly won two games straight after losing six in a row.

PIT: The harsh reality that the Pittsburgh Penguins may not be a playoff team is settling in for Penguins players.

PHI: It turns out that it was a jaw-breaking fight for Philadelphia Flyers enforcer Zach MacEwen against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night.

WSH: The Washington Capitals may start to get healthy again soon.

DET: Is Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond a defensive liability?

COL: Like everyone in the NHL these days, Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev wanted to give St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington an ear. …and likely a fistful on Saturday night.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights slumped into their all-star and team break with another loss.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings were a tired team on the tail end of a Florida back-to-back and it showed on Saturday night.

SJS: San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture looked like 2016 Logan Couture against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Canada Hockey Now