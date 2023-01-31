Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Horvat Traded; Meier Price; Should Hull Be Celebrated?
Scratch Bo Horvat off of the NHL trade market and the trade wishlist for the Boston Bruins.
That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
So what is Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney looking for on the NHL trade market? Is he shopping defenseman Brandon Carlo?
The Boston Bruins have reassigned forwards Marc McLaughlin and Joona Koppanen to the Providence Bruins.
The powerplay has gone powerless for the Boston Bruins but captain Patrice Bergeron has the fix.
The Boston Bruins asked for some adversity and now they’ve got it. Can they overcome it before the break and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Toronto?
National Hockey Now
NYI: Just when some were starting to doubt him, New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello landed the big fish on the NHL trade market and Bo Horvat is a New York Islander.
SJS: What is the asking price on the NHL trade market for San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier? If they want him, can the Bruins afford him?
PIT: Have Pittsburgh Penguins players tuned head coach Mike Sullivan out?
PHI: Whom should the Philadelphia Flyers be targeting at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft this June?
WSH: Do the Washington Capitals need to answer the New York Islanders on the NHL trade market and make a blockbuster of their own?
FLA: The Florida Panthers placed Former Finnish elite league star Anton Levtchi on waivers Monday in order to terminate his contract.
COL: So who are the 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche at the All-Star break?
VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game’s roster, replacing Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, who is now out with an upper-body injury.
LAK: The injury bug is now starting to hit the Los Angeles Kings pretty badly.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Are the New Jersey Devils targeting Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson on the NHL trade market?
CGY: The Calgary Flames are not the team many expected they would be. Can they still become that team and compete for the Stanley Cup?
NHL
Will and should the Ottawa Senators pay the $9 million qualifying offer to keep pending restricted free agent Alex DeBrincat?
Finally, normally when an NHL legend passes away, we will say rest in peace here and celebrate his career. Well, sorry, I’m not like too much of the hockey world right now and celebrating the career and life of Bobby Hull. Like it or not his career and life are intertwined. He reaped plenty of financial and special benefits due to his hockey career and instead of putting them to good use, he was a raging alcoholic who beat numerous spouses, was openly racist and sympathized with Hitler. In the humble opinion of this puck scribe, it’s time we stop letting our idolization of sports stars blind us from what’s right and wrong. I’m pretty sure a large percent of those celebrating Bobby Hull right now won’t do the same when the wife-beating, racist drunk down the street passes away.