David Pastrnak Selected For Third All-Star Game

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak is headed to Florida Feb. 3-4 for his third NHL All-Star game and skills competition.

The NHL announced late Thursday night that Pastrnak was one of 12 players who were selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star game and festivities in Florida via the 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote that allowed fans to vote for their favorite players online and via Twitter. The 26-year-old Boston Bruins winger will represent the Atlantic Division and join teammate and goalie Linus Ullmark, and head coach Jim Montgomery who were selected by the NHL earlier this month.

“Fun event, fun weekend, and obviously looking forward to it, and obviously excited,” Pastrnak told the media after he and his teammates beat the New York Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Pastrnak was then asked how he will fare in the various skills competitions, some that will reportedly take place on the beach and in the everglades.

“I’ll try. There’s plenty of kids and plenty of skill these days, so I’m going to try my best,” Pastrnak said.

With an assist in the 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Pastrnak now has 28 assists to go with 35 goals for 63 points in 44 games. He’s riding a three-game pointy streak with three goals and two assists during that span. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger has now reached the 35-goal plateau for the fifth time and is well on his way to reach the 50-goal benchmark for the first time in his NHL career.

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak are still trying to nail down a contract extension with Pastrnak set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Various reports surfaced this past week that the team and Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry had made some progress with some speculating that the Bruins had offered an eight-year, $92 million contract with a $11.5M AAV. As of Thursday night, texts to various sources and an email to Barry by Boston Hockey Now, were unable to confirm that.