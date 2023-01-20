Bruins Daily: Bruins Rolling Again; Pastrnak; Tocchet To Canucks?

The Boston Bruins are rolling once again and Rick Tocchet appears to be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are rolling again. With a 31-save performance from Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins earned a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. They have now won four-straight games since dropping their first home regulation loss of the season on Jan. 12.

Unfortunately, the Boston Bruins lost defenseman Brandon Carlo to a lower-body injury after he blocked a shot and left early in the second period on Thursday.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark credited teammate and veteran Bruins winger Brad Marchand for keeping him grounded this season.

After Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron suffered what appeared to be a broken nose early in the third period of his team’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, Montgomery told reporters he’s never seen a player play with as much pain as Bergeron does. Bergeron returned to finish that game and then scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on Thursday night against the Rangers.

National Hockey Now

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella actually had the nerve to compare Ivan Provorov’s stance against LGBTQ to Colin Kaepernick’s stance against social injustice and police brutality. As I said two days ago here, Tortorella is a hypocrite and that proved it once again.

PGH: Our man in Pittsburgh, Dan Kingerksi, wonders if Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is fulfilling his job duties this season?

NYI: Could the NHL All-Star Game and NHL Entry Draft be coming to UBS Arena and the New York Islanders?

WSH: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is making sure the public knows that they do not stand by Ivan Provorov and his bigotry that he cowardly shields with his religion.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have been making space on their AHL roster via the NHL trade market.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon are all-stars once again.

