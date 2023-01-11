Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game

With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Linus Ullmark was named the starting goalie for the Atlantic Division last Thursday. Ullmark is enjoying a breakout season with a 22-1-1 record, and leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.87 GAA), and in save percentage (.938).

In his first season as head coach of the Boston Bruins, Montgomery has led the Bruins to a 32-4-4 record through 40 games. The Bruins (68 points) remain in pole position for their second President’s Trophy in their last four seasons as they lead the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes by 11 points for the best record in the NHL. Montgomery has the Boston Bruins currently leading the NHL in goals against per game (2.13) and they sat in second place in goals for per game (3.85), heading into NHL action Wednesday night. The Bruins also led the NHL on the penalty kill (85.8 percent) and had the league’s third best power-play (28.2 percent).

The Boston Bruins stunned the NHL world last June when they fired 2020 Jack Adams Award winner Bruce Cassidy after Cassidy led the team to a sixth straight playoff appearance. A few weeks later, the Bruins hired Jim Montgomery as their next head coach. Ironically, Cassidy, who is now running the bench for the Vegas Golden Knights, will be the head coach of the Pacific Division.

Montgomery had previously been an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues (2020-22), and head coach of the Dallas Stars (2018-20). Prior to that, the former University of Maine star forward and captain of the 1993 National Championship team, had a successful stint as head coach of the University of Denver Men’s Hockey Team. Montgomery got another NCAA championship ring as he and the Pioneers won the 2017 National Championship.