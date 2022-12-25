Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Happy To Shoot; Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas to Boston Bruins and NHL fans!

Here’s your latest Bruins and NHL news in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak knows that when he’s playing with on the Czech line with David Krejci and Pavel Zacha, he is the shooter.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders grabbed a win heading into the holiday break but they lost two more players to injuries in the process.

PGH: If you had to guess, whom did Pittsburgh Penguins fans recently vote as the team’s MVP so far? Yeah, duh!

PHI: What are the Philadelphia Flyers going to do if goalie Carter Hart is out long-term again?

WSH: After taking a puck to the face Friday night, being hospitalized and released on Saturday, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson will be out indefinitely.

FLA: Matthew Tkachuk isn’t happy with his Florida Panthers teammates after they stumbled into the Holiday break with two straight losses.

DET: Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has instilled a lot of Tampa Bay Lightning traits into his team according to Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

COL: Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev was named the NHL’s second star of the week.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev is having a breakout season.

SJS: Why are the San Jose Sharks not calling up their top prospects at this point?

Canada Hockey Now