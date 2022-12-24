Pastrnak Gives Hilarious Reason Behind Elevated Scoring Output

NEWARK, NJ – When you give Boston Bruins game-breaker David Pastrnak a serious question, the odds are often-times very good that you’re going to end up receiving a fun answer that you might not have expected in return.

Such was the case on Friday night in New Jersey when the 26-year-old had just scored a pair of goals to blow the game wide open in the second period that eventually paced the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

The first goal was a workmanlike shovel rebound score after a David Krejci point shot hit him and deflected off his body to create a Mackenzie Blackwood rebound that he then tapped through the five hole for the go-ahead goal at the time. The second was pure Pastrnak magic as he took a Krejci backhanded pass after a solid regroup play from Connor Clifton, and then hammered a bar down snipe from the high slot as Pavel Zacha flashed a screen in front of the net.

The two-goal performance gave the Bruins the win, gave Pastrnak an 11-game scoring streak and also pushed the prolific right winger into a tie with Jason Robertson for third place on the NHL scoring list with his 24 goals this season.

His teammates are really running out of superlatives for him at this point as he’s on pace for 60 goals and 117 points this season.

“The second [goal] was just high-caliber skill,” said Jake DeBrusk, when asked about Pastrnak’s night. “It’s one of those things where if it doesn’t get touched you know it’s getting launched [by Pastrnak] to the net, so it’s exciting to see.”

But don’t ask Pastrnak himself why he’s shooting and scoring at a higher clip this season than he has in the past because he’s liable to have some fun with the answer.

“I play with [David] Krejci and he’s never going to shoot, so somebody has to do it,” said a smiling Pastrnak, who is truthfully averaging over five shots per game this season after averaging 4.33 shots per game last season. “So I guess somebody has to shoot on that line and that’s my role.”

Let’s forget for a second that Krejci has 10 goals on the season and is on pace for 25 goals himself, but he does have a point with the Czech playmaker also fourth on the B’ with his 16 assists despite missing five games thus far due to injuries.

The real answer is simply that Pastrnak is healthy, having fun playing hockey and is at the very height of his abilities in the prime of his career while posting big time numbers for the Black and Gold. Oh, and he’s also an unsigned free agent at the end of the season with the price tag going up and up with each big number that gets cleared offensively.