Bruins Daily: Grzelcyk Winter Classic Guide; NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL roster freeze has been lifted and NHL trade chatter is picking up again.

What should Winter Classic tourists do in Boston this weekend and leading into Monday’s tilt between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park?

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL trade chatter is picking up again as the NHL roster freeze has been lifted. The Boston Bruins will be part of that chatter, but do they really need to make an impact move like acquiring Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews or teammate Patrick Kane?

If you’re coming to Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic, check out the tour guide from Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

