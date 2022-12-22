Bruins Daily: Montgomery On Makar; Winter Classic; NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is a fan of Cale Makar and former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is a fan of Fenway Park.

More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was a big fan of the ‘really classy’ act of sportsmanship by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar earlier this week.

Winter Classic

Former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask paid a visit to Fenway Park on Wednesday as the rink construction got underway.

The NHL announced its acts for the Winter Classic, and besides the Black Keys headlining, the National Anthem will have a Boston hip hoop, boy band feel to hit.

Want to follow the construction of the rink at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic? Click here.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Just prior to the current NHL roster freeze (until Dec. 27), the New York Islanders placed Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin was wearing a red jersey at practice but it wasn’t for no-contact.

PHI: Despite contrary belief, does Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella deserve credit for developing young Flyers players this season?

WSH: Could one of the most hated NHLers (by opposing fans), Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson, be terrorizing opponents again soon?

FLA: The Florida Panthers could be missing veteran winger Patric Hornqvist for awhile.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings became one of a likely few teams to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning twice in a two-week span of regular season hockey.

DAL: The Dallas Stars continue to be a resilient team.

COL: Colorado Avalanche superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon continues to close in on a return to action.

VGK: How does the current NHL roster freeze affect the Vegas Golden Knights?

Canada Hockey Now