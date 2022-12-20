Bruins Daily: Bruins Push Back The Panthers; Smith Clears Waivers

The Boston Bruins avenged a Thanksgiving Eve loss, and winger Craig Smith was part of that revenge.

More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron snapped out of a three-game pointless streak and nine-game span without a point on the powerplay and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith was in the lineup against the Panthers Monday night after clearing waivers earlier in the day.

National Hockey Now

FLA: Here’s your perspective of the loss for the Florida Panthers from my compadre Colby Guy for Florida Hockey Now.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was already back at practice on Monday, after being listed as week-to-week just five days earlier.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers center and Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes didn’t agree with getting benched for a game on Sunday.

NYI: The New York Islanders escaped a Colorado Avalanche powerplay thanks to former UMass-Amherst and current Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and his sportsmanship.

WSH: Sadly, and not by any means his fault, the health of T.J. Oshie is hamstring the present and future for the Washington Capitals.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings prevented Alexander Ovechkin from surpassing the all-time goals status of the late Hall of Famer Gordie Howe.

DAL: Former Boston University and current Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has emerged as one of the best goalies in the NHL over the last year.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights seem to be taking the ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’ thing a little too naturally as they’re leaving their worst efforts on home ice.

SJS: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is lucky he only got two games for laying the lumber on Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm on the noggin in a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Canada Hockey Now