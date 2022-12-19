Talking Points: Bergeron, Bruins Roll Past Panthers 7-3

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 7-3 win for the Boston Bruins Monday at TD Garden to improve to 17-0-2 on home ice.

GOLD STAR: After being honored for reaching the 1,000-point plateau prior to the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was held off the scoresheet for a third straight game. That was the longest he had gone without a point this season. Bergeron had also gone nine games without a powerplay point as well. On Monday night, the captain made sure he snapped both droughts. Bergeron assisted on a Brandon Carlo goal 14:04 into the first period and then got a helper on David Pastrnak’s powerplay goal 1:38 into the second period. Bergeron then put the game away with consecutive goals 8:52 (even strength), and 13:18 (powerplay), into the third period to make it 7-3. Bergeron had five shots and went 15-8 at the faceoff dot.

Patrice Bergeron makes it 6-3 Bruins: pic.twitter.com/Yt9nBbq11j — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 20, 2022

Patrice Bergeron with a 4-point night: pic.twitter.com/NqJ8wSN3od — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 20, 2022

BLACK EYE: The first ten minutes of the second period had to have head coach Jim Montgomery seething behind the bench as the Bruins basically stopped playing for the first ten minutes of the middle frame. After scoring three goals (Connor Clifton, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle), in a 5:16 span to take an early 3-0 lead in the first period, the Boston Bruins came out flying in the second period, and went up 4-0 on a David Pastrnak powerplay goal 1:38 into the second period. Then, for whatever reason, the Bruins took their foot off the pedal. Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored 1:34 after Pastrnak’s goal; just 2:42 after that, Eric Staal made it 4-2 Bruins, and 2:40 after that, Carter Verhaeghe pulled the visitors to within a goal.

TURNING POINT: After the Verhaeghe goal, the Bruins seemed to snap out of whatever mini, in-game funk they were in during the first ten minutes of the second period. Just 3:18 after the Panthers center scored, Boston bruins center David Krejci scored his tenth goal of the season to make it 5-3 Bruins.

David Krejci scores to make it 5-3 Bruins: pic.twitter.com/Ft3oNNrxNj — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 20, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand will be the first to tell you he hasn’t been at his best yet this season, but over the course of his last ten games, he’s been rounding into form. Even with a four-game stretch of no points during that span, he was creating and starting to find his pest game as well. Marchand then had a goal and an assist in his last two games and on Monday, he helped set up three Bruins goals with three assists. Marchand’s coming and that’s bad news for the rest of the NHL.

BY THE NUMBERS: 44 – Brandon Carlo’s goal 14:04 into the first period was his first this season and the first time he lit the lamp in 44 games dating back to April 5 of last season.

Love seeing Brandon Carlo getting one past the goalie for his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/LmCTezHRsh — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) December 20, 2022

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s different than any team I’ve ever coached before. Just because, they are great leaders, and they know how to win.” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the leadership core of the Bruins.