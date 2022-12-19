Bruins Daily: Smith Waived, Could Canadiens Claim Him?

Could the Montreal Canadiens come in and ironically solve a salary cap issue for the Boston Bruins?

More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After trying hard to trade Craig Smith and his $3.1 million salary cap hit since last summer, the Boston Bruins have placed winger Craig Smith on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Providence Bruins. Smith could still get moved on the NHL trade market but it likely won’t be until after the NHL Holiday freeze Dec. 19-27.

With the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway park just weeks away, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman tried to go yard on a goalie goal but just missed Saturday. That didn’t matter though because Swayman was clutch in a 4-2 win.

National Hockey Now

PGH: So what went wrong for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes and three more seasons after this one of his $7.1M AAV cap hit are on the NHL trade block.

NYI: Why did the New York Islanders waive Nikita Soshnikov for the purpose of contract termination?

WSH: Goalie Charlie Lindgren has finally found a home with the Washington Capitals.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings plan to do all they can to prevent Alexander Ovechkin from passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list.

COL: Ever wonder what Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar’s nickname is?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the lineup this past weekend after taking time off to be with his sick daughter.

SJS: One of the biggest names on the NHL trade market right now is San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. On Sunday, Karlsson got his 700th point in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Canada Hockey Now