Bruins Daily: Bruins Dominate Avalanche; Petulant Binnington

The Boston Bruins keep rolling through their opponents on TD Garden ice. This time it was the defending Stanley Cup champions.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

There’s no doubt they didn’t beat the usual Colorado Avalanche juggernaut that hoisted Lord Stanley last season, but the Boston Bruins were still their usual dominant selves Saturday night. The Bruins basically embarrassed the defending Stanley Cup champions in a 5-1 win that extended their TD Garden win streak to 14-0-0.

Can Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar ever surpass Boston Bruins God Bobby Orr as the best defenseman ever? Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery thinks so. I asked Montgomery about that comparison and I’m thinking now, after he held Makar pointless, he was trying to jinx Makar?

National Hockey Now

PGH: Hopefully Pittsburgh Penguins froward Jason Zucker taught petulant St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington a lesson Saturday night.

VGK: Bruce Cassidy will return to Boston as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time on Monday. However, is Jack Eichel’s homecoming up in the air now?

NYI: The New York Islanders are ready to get back to the nitty-gritty.

WSH: The Washington Capitals just didn’t lose 5-2 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, they continued to lose more players to injuries. Things didn’t look good for Martin Fehervary and Darcy Kuemper.

DET: There’s no doubt that the Detroit Red Wings are an improved team but their margin for error is as slim as Slim Shady.

COL: Here’s the view from the Colorado Avalanche side of their 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins via my longtime colleague and mate Adrian Dater.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson addressed the Ottawa media for the first time since he recently became the subject of NHL trade rumors.

Canada Hockey Now