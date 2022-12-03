Connect with us

Talking Points: Bruins Keep Rolling, Beat The Champs 5-1

6 hours ago

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 5-1 Boston Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche and the Bruins’ 14th straight win on TD Garden ice.

GOLD STAR: After registering a point or more in nine straight games, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet in his last two games. Well, as expected, that didn’t last long. Pastrnak was an absolute beast against the Avalanche on Saturday night. He scored his 15th goal of the season 13:49 into the first period on the powerplay and then finished off a breakaway with this beauty 4:48 into the second period for his 16th of season.

 

BLACK EYE: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk appeared to have made it 3-0 Bruins 3:14 but the goal was called back because the officials determined the net came off its moorings before the puck crossed the line. This puck scribe disagrees and even if I’m wrong on that, it still had no effect on the goal. It would’ve crossed either way.

TURNING POINT: The Pastrnak breakaway goal came just 1:34 after DeBrusk’s goal was called back (he would eventually get a good goal at 15:42 of the third period), and appeared to cement it in the collective mind of the Avalanche that this was going to be a long night.

HONORABLE MENTION: Trent Frederic has definitely had a much better season than last but he hadn’t exactly lit it up. …until Saturday. Frederic scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Bruins at 18:51 of the opening frame and then made it 4-1 at 15:42 of the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS: 35 – 35 years ago Saturday, Ray Bourque surrendered his No. 7 jersey to Phil Esposito to be retired and donned his now-retired No. 77. Ironically, Bourque was in the house at TD Garden Saturday night to watch both his former teams do battle.

 

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I do think that we have a killer instinct in us that has grown throughout the year. This team, you can tell a lot of guys have won in this league, they know how to win.”

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

