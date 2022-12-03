Talking Points: Bruins Keep Rolling, Beat The Champs 5-1

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 5-1 Boston Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche and the Bruins’ 14th straight win on TD Garden ice.

GOLD STAR: After registering a point or more in nine straight games, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet in his last two games. Well, as expected, that didn’t last long. Pastrnak was an absolute beast against the Avalanche on Saturday night. He scored his 15th goal of the season 13:49 into the first period on the powerplay and then finished off a breakaway with this beauty 4:48 into the second period for his 16th of season.

David Pastrnak goals are x-rated https://t.co/c5aqd98HQJ — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) December 4, 2022

BLACK EYE: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk appeared to have made it 3-0 Bruins 3:14 but the goal was called back because the officials determined the net came off its moorings before the puck crossed the line. This puck scribe disagrees and even if I’m wrong on that, it still had no effect on the goal. It would’ve crossed either way.

Jake DeBrusk's 3-0 goal is waved off. Currently under review pic.twitter.com/dSwNQpEYFD — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 4, 2022

TURNING POINT: The Pastrnak breakaway goal came just 1:34 after DeBrusk’s goal was called back (he would eventually get a good goal at 15:42 of the third period), and appeared to cement it in the collective mind of the Avalanche that this was going to be a long night.

HONORABLE MENTION: Trent Frederic has definitely had a much better season than last but he hadn’t exactly lit it up. …until Saturday. Frederic scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Bruins at 18:51 of the opening frame and then made it 4-1 at 15:42 of the third period.

Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk score 2 goals in 10 seconds to push Boston's lead to 5-1!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/OcDudyjx80 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 35 – 35 years ago Saturday, Ray Bourque surrendered his No. 7 jersey to Phil Esposito to be retired and donned his now-retired No. 77. Ironically, Bourque was in the house at TD Garden Saturday night to watch both his former teams do battle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I do think that we have a killer instinct in us that has grown throughout the year. This team, you can tell a lot of guys have won in this league, they know how to win.”