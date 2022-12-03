Bruins Daily: Edwards Apologizes; Bruins Living In Moment

NESN Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards has issued an apology for his off the cuff remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon.

The Boston Bruins are 19-3-0 because they stick to the process

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Three days after he went on a tangent about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon’s weight – but also, praised him – longtime Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards issued an apology.

“I am sensitive to the subject of body image and I didn’t intend to offend anyone,” Edwards told The Athletic on Friday. “In the course of a two-and-a-half hour broadcast, it was a light-hearted attempt to point out that Pat Maroon, who I also regularly praise for his camaraderie with teammates through the years, uses his size to be a difficult competitor. He’s an effective player with three Stanley Cup rings — something I also made it a point to say Tuesday night. I have reached out to the Lightning to connect with Pat.”

A game that he played in the 1991 Frozen Four has stuck with Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery ever since and helped him stick to the process. That in turn has helped the players he’s coached and more specifically, the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, stay in the moment.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders got absolutely goalied by Nashville Predators goalie Kevin Lankinen Friday night and lost 4-1.

PGH: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins still a Stanley Cup contender? Our man in the Burgh, Dan Kingerski thinks so, but only if the Pens truly want to be.

WSH: How much have injuries truly impacted the Washington Capitals?

FLA: In a matter of days, Josh Mahura went from being unsure of his NHL future to becoming one of the most relied-upon defensemen on the Florida Panthers.

DAL: While Dallas Stars sniper Jason Robertson is an early Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy candidate, the Stars have had plenty of other players stepping up.

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin took another step towards returning on Friday.

VGK: Once again, the Vegas Golden Knights are being reminded just how important Alex Pietrangelo is after the veteran defenseman missed the last two games due to personal reasons.

SJS: Former Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks captain Joe Thornton is still helping the Sharks but a decision on his future could be coming soon.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Who are the top three call-up options from Laval (AHL), if the Montreal Canadiens need them? NHL

Oh captain, my captain fight at MSG last night as Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba squared off at center ice. Tkachuk went on to get the game-winner and a Gordie How hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win for the Sens.