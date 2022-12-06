Bruins Daily: Round 1 To Cassidy; Marchand Gets His Wish

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy out-coached his successor, Jim Montgomery, in his first game against the Bruins since they fired him and the Vegas Golden Knights went home with a 4-3 shootout win.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Vegas Golden Knights rookie goalie Logan Thompson held down the fort with 40 saves and former Boston Bruins winger Reilly Smith scored the shootout winner to give the Knights a 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins and help Bruce Cassidy beat his former team.

It was almost as if Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand knew adversity was finally about to slap he and his teammates in the face. It’s only a shootout loss but, as Marchand implied Saturday, if the Bruins go on their first losing streak of the season Wednesday in Colorado, it may not be the worst thing come playoff time.

Leading into their first game against their former head coach, Jake DeBrusk, Connor Clifton, and the Boston Bruins were doing their best to downplay that this game meant a bit more than others. Clearly, they were fibbing.

As Bruce Cassidy prepared for this game, he re-lived plenty of good memories and lessons learned from his time as head coach of the Boston Bruins.

PGH: This past week the Pittsburgh Penguins found out they would be without Kris Letang indefinitely after the defenseman suffered his second stroke. Now, an illness is ravaging through their dressing room and they may be shorthanded Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets.

NYI: Could the New York Islanders wind up entering the Patrick Kane NHL trade sweepstakes?

PHI: Just like the Boston Bruins did on Saturday night, the Philadelphia Flyers took advantage of a tired and banged up Colorado Avalanche team beating them 5-3 Monday night.

WSH: The banged up Washington Capitals earned a gutsy win in Edmonton beating Connor McDavid and the Oilers 3-2.

FLA: After suffering an apparent concussion on Saturday night in Seattle, Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

DET: Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is bring the calmness he applied when helping the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups (2020, 2021), as an assistant coach in Tampa Bay.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have been ravaged by injuries this season and after losing forward Artturi Lehkonen Saturday in Boston, Nathan MacKinnon left the game in Philadelphia Monday after the first period.

LAK: The top line of Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski is getting it done for the Dallas Stars.

SJS: Could San Jose Sharks and former UMass-Amherst defenseman Mario Ferraro come back sooner than expected?

