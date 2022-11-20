Bruins Daily: Bruins Eleven; Patrick Kane, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins are making TD Garden the most-feared arena in the NHL.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

As I stated below, right now, TD Garden has to be the toughest arena for a visitor to win in. The Boston Bruins tied an NHL record by winning their 11th straight win (6-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks), to start the season on home ice. The players are protecting the house on the ice, but so are the fans in the stands.

Could one of those Blackhawks players the Boston Bruins embarrassed on the ice Saturday become a Bruin by the 2023 NHL trade deadline? Future hall of famer Patrick Kane is about to become a hot commodity on the NHL trade market and the Bruins are expected to be trade suitors for him.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal got off the schneid by scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday night in Dallas but the Islanders lost to the Stars 5-2.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins played one of their best defensive games of the season in a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night.

PHI: After losing 4-1 to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Boston, the banged up Philadelphia Flyers put up a valiant effort in Montreal Saturday but ultimately fell 5-4 in a shootout.

WSH: Prior to their 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper and winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel got to relive their Stanley Cup victory, as they both received their rings on Saturday when the Avalanche arrived in Washington D.C.

FLA: The Florida Panthers donned their Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time but fell to two old friends and the Calgary Flames 5-4 in a shootout.

DET: The offense is clicking for the Detroit Red Wings who have 13 goals in their last two games after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 on Saturday night.

COL: The goaltending for the Colorado Avalanche continues to be brilliant.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Rookie Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj appears to have taken his first loss in a fight. CGY: It was a triumphant return to Florida for Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar Saturday. NHL

The Winnipeg Jets look like they will be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers for awhile. Could they come knocking for Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith on the NHL trade market soon?