Talking Points: Bruins Fans Take A Bow! Bruins Beat Blackhawks 6-1

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins got a record-tying win on TD Garden ice thrashing the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1.

GOLD STAR: The Boston Bruins tied an NHL record of 11-straight wins at home to start a season Saturday night, and while the players deserve a ton of credit for this record-tying home win streak, so do the Bruins fans that have packed TD Garden for so many years. Once the perfect example of the cookie-cutter arenas that rose up in the mid to late nineties, the former FleetCenter has become one of the toughest places to come into and skate away with a win. Bruins fans are one of the main reasons why.

BLACK EYE: Everyone knows this is a rebuilding year for the Chicago Blackhawks but that doesn’t mean they should just rollover in games. With the exception of goalie Petr Mrazek, the Blackhawks’ effort in the first two periods was absolutely pathetic. The Bruins out-shot the Blackhawks 30-9 in the first two periods and Mrazek was under siege like Denis Lemieux in Slapshot as his teammates left him out to dry.

Earlier on Saturday, I reported what an NHL executive opined to me Friday night, that the Boston Bruins would be a good fit for Patrick Kane if and when the future hall of famer, and impending UFA, is traded this season. If that’s Kane’s idea of leadership, letting his ship sink because he doesn’t want to be there anymore, then the Bruins shouldn’t want him on their team.

TURNING POINT: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk and center David Krejci scored 1:08 apart in the final two minutes of the second period to bust the game open and send the Garden crowd into a frenzy heading into the second intermission.

DAVID KREJCI WITH AN ABSOLUTE BOMB WHAT A RIDICULOUS SHIFT FROM THE BRUINS & WHAT A TOUCH PASS BY AJ GREER pic.twitter.com/OKtOdXBkoh — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 20, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: I actually felt like Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand was due to light the lamp a couple of times, especially against a team like the Blackhawks, but instead he decided he was in a dishing mood and walked away with three helpers. What was equally as impressive was how much Marchand was creating out there. His tenacity opened up space for his teammates and the pest in him was getting under the collective skin of the Blackhawks.

just an incredible pass by Brad Marchand to DeBrusk for the powerplay goal. 3-1 #nhlbruins pic.twitter.com/VdOb34Fhxt — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 20, 2022

Charlie McAvoy (four assists), Patrice Bergeron (goal, assist), and David Pastrnak (two goals), deserve mention.

BY THE NUMBERS: 11 – The Boston Bruins tied the Florida Panthers (2021-22), and the Chicago Blackhawks (1963-64), for the NHL record of 11-straight wins at home to start a season. Wow!

Extra number: 999 – With a goal and an assist, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron now has 999 and could reach the 1000-point milestone on Monday against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice; and that’s something that you want, and you want to continue to have, but again, we don’t want to look too far ahead, taking it one game at a time now; we have a big road trip (at Tampa Bay and Florida), we’re happy, we’re not satisfied.” – Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron on NESN postgame.