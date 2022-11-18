Bruins Daily: Bruins-Flyers, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins rolled on Thursday as NHL trade chatter grew louder on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins

David Krejci finished with the two goals, five shot attempts and plus-1 rating in 17:16 of ice time to pace the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. It was the Bruins’ fifth straight win overall and their tenth straight on home ice.

Anton Stralman returned to the Boston Bruins lineup for his fifth game for the Black and Gold.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Nikita Soshnikov cleared waivers on Wednesday and was reassigned to the Bridgeport Islanders, giving New York Islanders an extra roster spot. However, the Islanders have not recalled anyone yet and there’s NHL trade speculation building around them.

PGH: Could Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall be on the hot seat by the end of this season? Earlier?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t just lose the game to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, they may be missing arguably their best forward this season in Travis Konecny. Konecny left with an apparent hand injury late in the second period and did not return.

WSH: Alexander Ovechkin had a goal and an assist to help his team storm back and force a shootout but they ultimately lost 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues.

FLA: Not even Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa could inspire the Florida Panthers to complete a comeback in a 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars.

DET: Detroit Red Wings and hall of fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom was named thee greatest Swedish hockey player of all-time.

Note: I was a huge Detroit red Wings fan growing up and love Lidstrom but I’d go with Peter Forsberg.

DAL: Here’s the perspective from the Dallas Stars side of their 6-4 win over the Panthers.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche were out-shot 48-15 by the Carolina Hurricanes but thanks to a superb performance by goalie Pavel Francouz they were able to escape with a 3-2 overtime win in Raleigh.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel played in his 1,000th straight game and the Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is suddenly the hottest name in NHL trade rumors but he and Sharks general manager Mike Grier have not discussed Karlsson waiving his no-trade clause.

