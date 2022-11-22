Bruins Daily: Bergeron Hits 1000; NHL Trade Rumors

Congrats to Boston Bruins captain and center Patrice Bergeron on notching his 1,000 point in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is now a member of the 1,000 points club after grabbing an assist on Brad Marchand’s game-winning goal Monday against the Lightning.

Here’s a recap of that big Boston Bruins 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a ten-game stretch that will see them play eight teams in Stanley Cup Playoffs contention.

Finally, as if we needed another reason to love Patrice Bergeron, his former agent and current Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told a great story about him recently.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck is now the all-time leader in hits in the NHL with 3,635 hits.

PGH: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins trade forward Jason Zucker?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have now lost seven-straight games and it doesn’t seem like it will get better anytime soon.

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks?

FLA: If the Florida Panthers are going to snap out of their current funk, they will need better goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.

DET: Will the Detroit Red Wings wind up retiring Borje Salming No. 21 after all these years?

DAL: Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was a main reason the Stars were able to grab a point against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have been tightening up on defense as of late.

VGK: It was a crazy third period between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks on Monday night and the Knights came away with a 5-4 win.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks continued the Ottawa Senators’ disappointing season by beating the Senators 5-1 on Monday.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights hook up on the NHL trade market soon? CGY: Calgary Flames winger Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists in his 400th game on Monday. NHL

The New Jersey Devils have been even hotter than the Boston Bruins lately and on Monday, they tied a franchise record with a 13th straight win.