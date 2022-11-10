Bruins Daily: Meyer-Crothers; Fake McDavid Trade; McAvoy Returning?

The fallout from the Boston bruins signing and then releasing controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller continued on Wednesday. Hopefully though, now that his victim, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers has spoken out and cleared the air, he and his family can go back to living as much peace as possible.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins story has seemed to get worse every day since the Bruins signed the controversial defenseman and convicted bully ((in Juvenile Court), to a three-year entry-level contract worth $2.5 million.

The Boston Bruins have yet to waive Mitchell Miller for the purpose of terminating his contract. That could be very well be that they don’t want to get dragged into a grievance case with the NHLPA who will file one once the Bruins attempt to terminate Miller’s contract. The Boston Bruins could keep Miller under contract this season and then buy him out next summer, but they will still feel a hit on the cap for the next two seasons.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hockey Diversity Alliance called the Boston Bruins out for having a lack in human decency in their vetting before signing Miller.

On Wednesday, the HDA released a statement from Mitchell Miller’s victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in which he denied multiple claims by Miller’s agent Eustace King, that Meyer-Crothers and Miller are friends working to heal each other.

Good on Isaiah for having the courage to call King and Miller out for their lies!

On the ice for the Boston Bruins where the news is much better, as a return for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy seems imminent. While Bruins head coach would neither confirm or deny that his top defenseman will play tonight against the Calgary Flames, McAvoy did practice in a full-contact jersey on the top pairing with Hampus Lindholm and saw time on the PP1 unit. The Bruins also waived defenseman Mike Reilly for the purpose of reassignment and an obvious salary cap-clearing move.

Also, if the NHL ever decides to do the right thing, quit on the Arizona Coyotes and move them to Quebec City, could Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retire a Nordique?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Thanks Elon Musk! Now you’re enabling fake NHL trades. Do we have to pay monthly for those too? A verified -or so many thought – user changed their name and profile to impersonate Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. They used this new identity to “announce” that McDavid had been traded to the New York Islanders.

PGH: It was a light-hearted Pittsburgh Penguins locker room after the Pens snapped a seven-game winless streak on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will be back between the pipes Thursday night after missing his team’s last game with an illness.

WSH: Ironically being set on fire served as motivation and fueled Washington Capitals forward Aaron Volpatti’s path to the NHL.

FLA: Spencer Knight made 40 saves in a 3-0 shutout for the Florida Panthers over the Carolina Hurricanes.

DET: Detroit Red Wings winger Matt Luff needs wrist surgery after being checked from behind into the boards by Juraj Slafkovsky in Detroit’s 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal Tuesday.

DAL: It appears that goalie Jake Oettinger is ready to return to the lineup after missing five games.

COL: Should the Colorado Avalanche bring back former Avalanche and current St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly as a rental?

VGK: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights on an eight-game winning streak.

SJS: How has Mike Grier’s first offseason as the general manager of the San Jose Sharks translated onto the ice.

Canada Hockey Now