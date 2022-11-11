Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins-Flames; McAvoy; Ullmark; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins keep rolling at home and another star player scores in his first game back from offseason surgery.

NHL trade rumors are picking up and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel makes sure to let Buffalo Sabres fans what they let go in the biggest trade of last season.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are now 8-0-0 are on TD Garden ice after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark had another brilliant performance with 31 saves.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup ahead of schedule and, as expected, looked a bit rusty to start the game but bounced back nicely as the game went on and scored the game-winner 18:27 into middle frame.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Is New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin better than New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin?

PGH: What will the Pittsburgh Penguins do with forward Sami Kapanen?

PHI: Could the Philadelphia Flyers get busy on the NHL trade market soon?

WSH: So who would play right wing on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby if they were ever teammates?

FLA: The Florida Panthers have started making cap space-clearing moves for the return of defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

DAL: After their worst loss of the season, 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars are ready to answer the bell against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights and former Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel didn’t hold back when asked about the way Sabres fans treated him leading into and after his trade from the team that drafted him.

SJS: Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by the renaissance of Erik Karlsson this season.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan could become a hot commodity on the NHL trade market.

CGY: Former Boston Bruins and current Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic made this trip back to Boston a family affair.

 

 

 

 

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

