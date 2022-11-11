Bruins Daily: Bruins-Flames; McAvoy; Ullmark; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins keep rolling at home and another star player scores in his first game back from offseason surgery.

NHL trade rumors are picking up and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel makes sure to let Buffalo Sabres fans what they let go in the biggest trade of last season.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are now 8-0-0 are on TD Garden ice after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark had another brilliant performance with 31 saves.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup ahead of schedule and, as expected, looked a bit rusty to start the game but bounced back nicely as the game went on and scored the game-winner 18:27 into middle frame.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Is New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin better than New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin?

PGH: What will the Pittsburgh Penguins do with forward Sami Kapanen?

PHI: Could the Philadelphia Flyers get busy on the NHL trade market soon?

WSH: So who would play right wing on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby if they were ever teammates?

FLA: The Florida Panthers have started making cap space-clearing moves for the return of defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

DAL: After their worst loss of the season, 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars are ready to answer the bell against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights and former Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel didn’t hold back when asked about the way Sabres fans treated him leading into and after his trade from the team that drafted him.

SJS: Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by the renaissance of Erik Karlsson this season.

Canada Hockey Now