Meyer-Crothers: ‘When Mitchell [Miller] Says We’re Friends It Isn’t True’

In an absolutely heartbreaking and infuriating statement released via Hockey Diversity Alliance on Wednesday, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the bullying and racial abuse victim of defenseman Mitchell Miller, whom the Boston Bruins signed on Friday and then released Sunday, denied that he and Miller are friends. He also denied claims by Miller’s agent that the two have been working together to heal each other.

Since the Boston Bruins signed Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.8 million on Friday, Meyer-Crothers mother Joni has told multiple news outlets that Miller’s abuse of her son was not a one-time incident when the two were 14-years-old, but rather a ten-year long progression of physical and mental ‘torture’ of her son by Miller. Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely claimed they were unaware of this and once they became aware, that, public pressure and some ‘new information’ they have not made public, led to them terminating Miller’s contract.

On Monday, Miller’s agent Eustace King, denied Meyer-Crothers’ mother’s claims and said that he had a timeline and documentation proving they were false.

Here’s the full statement from Meyer-Crothers:

“I am Isaiah Meyer-Crothers. I would like to make a statement.

I have been bullied since I was in 1st grade.

There were not many Black kids at my school. I was called ‘brownie’ and ‘n—–.’

Kids said my Black mom and dad didn’t love me and that’s why I have white parents.

Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head. This happened my whole time at school.

When I went to Junior High Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a N word. I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of. I had to say I was ‘his n—–‘ to sit at his table and he made me clean the whole table. He threw food at my face. I was called ‘n—–‘ every day.

The office would tell me to stay away from him because he wasn’t my friend. Once he got expelled from school, his friends started bullying me.

He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn’t want to do. In junior high, I got beat up by him.

Everyone thought he was cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life.

Middle of October, I was being texted constantly everyday and till I answered a Snapchat and IG message from Mitchell Miller. He asked me why I always have my parents doing stuff for me and why I can’t speak for myself.

I told him I don’t care what my parents say I’m old enough to speak for myself.

He told me he was sorry and [that the apology] didn’t involve hockey.

He told me he was doing stuff in the community and helping the youth and he wanted to be my friend.

I told him, ‘That’s cool but where is the proof though?’

He didn’t give me any [proof].

All the lies I have been told from him for so many years I don’t believe what Mitchell told me.

He kept asking me to be his friend and that he has changed over the years from what he did.

I told him, ‘I’m not just gonna be your friend after all you did to me.’

I am now getting messages on social media from people calling me ‘a slow, retarded assclown’ and ‘you stupid n—–,’ saying that ‘I need help.’

Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me.

So I just wanted to tell everyone — when Mitchell says we’re friends it isn’t true.

I can’t take more of this.”