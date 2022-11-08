Bruins Daily: Miller Fallout; Bruins Win; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins players continued to excel Monday while Bruins management continued to fail in the Mitchell Miller fallout.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

As Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely said himself, when it comes to the Mitchell Miller signing and release, the Bruins dropped the ball, and there’s really no spin or whataboutism that can change that.

Making matters worse, Neely and general manager Don Sweeney ignored pleas from the player leadership group and signed Miller anyways.

To the players’ credit though, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and his teammates didn’t let that distract them from their mission and pulled off a gutsy 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues Monday night at TD Garden.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders bounced back and pulled off another comeback and beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime.

PGH: Lately, the penalty kill for the Pittsburgh Penguins can’t really kill.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristiolainen has fallen into the doghouse of head coach John Tortorella.

WSH: The Washington Capitals snapped their losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

FLA: Tropical Storm Nicole could very well postpone the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes game on Tuesday.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are having a rust problem when they have too many days off.

DAL: So what have been the best Dallas Stars uniforms since 2012?

COL: The richest man in the NHL, Nathan MacKinnon was the second star of the week last week.

VGK: Could Jack Eichel follow in the footsteps of Patrice Bergeron? Former Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights bench boss Bruce Cassidy sees some similarities in their games.

SJS: Former San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward was a victim of racism after he scored the overtime winner and series-clinching goal against the Bruins in the first round of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, spoke out against the Miller signing.

