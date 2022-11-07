Bruins Daily: Neely, Bruins Cut Ties With Miller; NHL Rumors

Bye-bye Mitchell Miller; the Boston Bruins hardly knew ya. …thankfully.

The Boston Bruins didn’t take long to begin the process of making up for arguably one of their worst decisions of the salary cap era, if not longer, and definitely during the Don Sweeney as GM era. That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins reversed course and, IMHO, and I will write more later today and throughout the week, made the right decision on Sunday night in releasing defenseman Mitchell Miller after coming under heavy scrutiny when they signed him this past Friday.

In case you’ve been a way or in a cave all weekend, the Boston Bruins had left the hockey world, and even their biggest ally, commissioner Gary Bettman, bewildered as to why they would sign a convicted racist and bully that a.) never stopped being racist and bullying and b.) lied about being remorseful?

On Sunday night, they at least admitted their mistake.

In other and still depressing Boston Bruins news, former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away from cancer Sunday. I had the pleasure of interviewing Peter on air twice and he was just the perfect ambassador of the game. RIP.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders got some surprise offense and the stellar goaltending they expected from Ilya Sorokin as the calendar turned to November.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins assigned forward Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre (AHL) on Sunday. O’Connor, 24, recorded four shots on goal and no points in three games with the Penguins after being summoned from their farm team last week.

PHI: So what should Philadelphia Flyers fans think of their recent road trip?

WSH: Are the Washington Capitals about to get busy on the NHL trade market?

FLA: Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games on Sunday for putting his stick in the face of Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick in a 5-4 loss in LA on Saturday night.

DET: Have the Detroit Red Wings figured out how to break their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought?

DAL: Veteran Dallas Stars forwards Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are catching fire.

COL: More on the passing on Peter McNab by our Colorado Hockey Now colleagues and how he was the voice of the Colorado Avalanche for so long.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights move a goalie on the NHL trade market soon?

LAK: Gabriel Valardi has been a beast for the Los Angeles Kings this season.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks simply aren’t that good this season.

Canada Hockey Now