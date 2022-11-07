Talking Points: Bruins Take A Win In Pooh Bear Jerseys

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at TD Garden.

GOLD STAR: Patrice Bergeron stepped up and showed why he’s a great leader this past week and did it on the ice as well. It was Bergeron that snapped home the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period after taking a quick pass from Brad Marchand off the half-wall to cap off a big victory. Bergeron finished with the goal, seven shots on net, nine shot attempts, one blocked shot and 13-of-23 faceoff wins in 16:28 of ice time in a strong all-around game where special teams led the way for the Black and Gold.

BLACK EYE: Not really a horrendous night for the St. Louis Blues in general, but they had some players that could have been better. Chief among them was defenseman Justin Faulk, who finished as the only St. Louis skaters that was a minus to go along with a rough three giveaways in over 21 minutes of ice time. He did have a couple of shots on net and wasn’t all that bad in a game that was still tied 1-1 fairly late in the third period, but he was a little bit of a weak link on the chain for the Blues on Monday night.

TURNING POINT: For the Boston Bruins it was simply and methodically taking over the third period with heavy, cycling shifts that were grinding the Blues down while they outshot them by a 15-11 margin. Eventually the Bruins were able to get St. Louis to take a tripping penalty on Ryan O’Reilly in the neutral zone and that led to Patrice Bergeron burying one from the bumper for the game-winner as Boston pulled away in the final period. They got an insurance goal from Trent Frederic as well, but it was the continuous won battles over the course of the 20-minute period that eventually translated into the game-winner.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

HONORABLE MENTION: It’s got to be the Pooh Bear reverse retro jersey, which the Boston Bruins are now 1-0-0 in on the season while the actual jerseys don’t even go on sale to fans until November 15. It’s amazing to me how much better they look in white than in the gold that they traditionally were paired with back in the 1990’s sweaters, and certainly the Boston Bruins players feel like they’re looking good in them. Just ask Brad Marchand on NESN:

Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys are making everybody look good pic.twitter.com/9mgys4LGna — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 8, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 7-0-0 – the Boston Bruins home record thus far this season as they continue to dominate on TD Garden ice this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s like a Saturday every night.” –Trent Frederic on every home game at TD Garden where the B’s are undefeated.