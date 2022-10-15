Bruins Daily: Home Opener; DeBrusk; Bruins And NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins hockey is back for real at TD Garden tonight!

The Bruins will host the Arizona Coyotes in their 2022-23 home opener Saturday night at 7:05 PM ET. Per the Boston Bruins PR staff, there will be plenty going on leading into the game. So if you have tickets, get there early and party outside the Garden on what’s looking like a beautiful New England fall day ahead:

‘The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades.

For opening night, the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule giveaway, courtesy of TD Bank, when entering through the gates of TD Garden. In addition, the ProShop powered by ’47 will be offering a free 2022-23 magnet schedule as a gift with purchase valued at $25 or more on BostonProShop.com beginning October 15, while supplies last.’

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Unfortunately, the Boston Bruins will be without winger Jake DeBrusk who suffered an upper-body injury in the season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Could the Boston Bruins be moving one of their plethora of left-shot defensemen on the NHL trade market soon? Will Mike Reilly be a Bruin for much longer?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders lost their season opener 3-1 to the Florida Panthers but goalie Ilya Sorokin was still solid between the pipes.

PGH: Despite a lackluster performance in the season opener for the Pittsburgh Penguins, P.O Joseph will remain in the lineup for the Pens.

PHI: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t worried about one of his flagship teams, the Philadelphia Flyers, and their attendance woes.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are 0-for-9 on the powerplay to start the season. How can they fix it?

FLA: The offseason acquisition of winger Matthew Tkachuk paid instant dividends for the Florida Panthers in their season opener.

DET: Detroit Red Wings forwards Michael Rasmussen, Oskar Sundqvist and Elmer Soderblom are forming what could be a very BIG problem for opponents this season.

DAL: The Dallas Stars are happy with their season-opening win over the Nashville Predators but they know still have 81 more games.

COL: Pretty cool scene as former Colorado Avalanche and now Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri received his Stanley Cup ring from Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, forward Nathan McKinnon and other Av’s players after Kadri and the Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champions 5-3 on Thursday.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has some depth to work with in his bottom-six forward group for the Knights.

SJS: There was another cool hockey moment in San Jose as the Sharks welcomed back Brent Burns, now with the Carolina Hurricanes.

What a moment. Welcome back, Burnzie 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dvzCgLtKz7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 15, 2022

Canada Hockey Now