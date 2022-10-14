Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Value Rising; Krejci; Montgomery; NHL Rumors

It was only one game, but make no mistake, there will be more dominating performances from Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and with them, a higher asking price from his agent on a contract extension with the Bruins.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Yes, it’s only one game, but it was a great start to the Jim Montgomery era for the Boston Bruins.

Once again, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak showed he has ‘the Quan’ and it would behoove the Bruins to show him the money sooner rather than later.

Pastrnak’s linemate, David Krecji, couldn’t be happier to be playing with Pastrnak and back in the NHL.

National Hockey Now

NYI: What went wrong for the New York Islanders in their season-opening 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers?

PGH: Sidney Crosby and the big guns showed up for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season-opening 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, whom the Boston Bruins will host in their home opener Saturday night.

PHI: Hey wait! I thought the Philadelphia Flyers were supposed to be in the Conor Bedard sweepstakes next May? They didn’t play that way in a 5-2 win over their rival, the New Jersey Devils.

WSH: Did Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov forget that he’s not on the Washington Capitals for a second in a 3-2 win for the Leafs over the Caps in Samsonov’s Leafs debut?

FLA: Here’s a Florida Panthers perspective of that 3-1 win over the Islanders in their season opener.

DET: Elmer Soderbolm will make his NHL debut for the Detroit Red Wings in their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens Friday night and Filip Zadina and Pius Suter will be healthy scratches.

DAL: It was a night of firsts for the Dallas Stars as Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston each recorded their first NHL goals in a 4-1 Stars win over the Nashville Predators.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche fell back down to earth after their Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony and season-opening win Wednesday as they were beat 5-3 by the Calgary Flames.

VGK: Did a lucky fedora help Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson make 27 saves for a 1-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday?

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have recalled forward William Eklund for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight.

Canada Hockey Now