Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Capitals; Pastrnak Dazzles; DeBrusk Injured

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals in their season opener and winger David Pastrnak dazzled on a nationally televised game.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The ‘Czeching Line’ of Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak combined for two goals and six assists in a 5-2 season-opening win over the Washington Capitals.

Speaking of Pastrnak, how sick was this goal? Reminded me of the spinna-rama goals in NHL 93 and 94…yes, I’m that old kids!

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk left the game with an apparent arm injury after the second period and did not return.

After a tough first two seasons of professional hockey, Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko finally made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Capitals. Prior to the game, the 22-year-old couldn’t contain his excitement.

The Boston Bruins are off to a great start but will they winning games in June? My partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, and I, made our 2022-23 Bruins and NHL predictions.

For more in-depth predictions and analysis – like why I think the New York Rangers will win the 2023 Stanley Cup – listen to the first episode of the Boston Hockey Now Podcast.

Haggs also explained in a column why he thinks this could be a swan song season for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci, and why he thinks it could be a special one.

National Hockey Now

WSH: New Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper was not happy with himself after allowing four goals on 29 shots in his first game for the Caps.

NYI: Congrats to former New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene on a great career!

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are honing in on team speed this season.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will miss the team’s season opener and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could too.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde wants his team to be fast and aggressive.

DAL: What will the leadership group for the Dallas Stars look like this season?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner to the Ball Arena rafters before their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone looked like his old self in the season opener.

SJS: What will the reverse retro jerseys for the San Jose Sharks look like?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Knowing his career is likely over, Montreal Canadiens fans made sure Carey Price knew that if this was it, they love him and will never forget all they did.

 

CGY: The Calgary Flames will not name a captain this season.

NHL

In another example of NHL players getting insane contract extensions out of their entry-level deals, the Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million ($4.2M AAV), contract despite the fact he’s only played 54 NHL games and hasn’t even scored a goal in the NHL. This is why so many early-thirties veterans are being squeezed out of the league more often.

 

 

