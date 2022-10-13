Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Capitals; Pastrnak Dazzles; DeBrusk Injured

The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals in their season opener and winger David Pastrnak dazzled on a nationally televised game.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The ‘Czeching Line’ of Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak combined for two goals and six assists in a 5-2 season-opening win over the Washington Capitals.

Speaking of Pastrnak, how sick was this goal? Reminded me of the spinna-rama goals in NHL 93 and 94…yes, I’m that old kids!

David Pastrnak good god what a goal pic.twitter.com/WZn7eHNSRM — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 12, 2022

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk left the game with an apparent arm injury after the second period and did not return.

After a tough first two seasons of professional hockey, Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko finally made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Capitals. Prior to the game, the 22-year-old couldn’t contain his excitement.

The Boston Bruins are off to a great start but will they winning games in June? My partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, and I, made our 2022-23 Bruins and NHL predictions.

For more in-depth predictions and analysis – like why I think the New York Rangers will win the 2023 Stanley Cup – listen to the first episode of the Boston Hockey Now Podcast.

Haggs also explained in a column why he thinks this could be a swan song season for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci, and why he thinks it could be a special one.

National Hockey Now

WSH: New Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper was not happy with himself after allowing four goals on 29 shots in his first game for the Caps.

NYI: Congrats to former New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene on a great career!

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are honing in on team speed this season.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will miss the team’s season opener and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could too.

DET: New Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde wants his team to be fast and aggressive.

DAL: What will the leadership group for the Dallas Stars look like this season?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner to the Ball Arena rafters before their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone looked like his old self in the season opener.

SJS: What will the reverse retro jerseys for the San Jose Sharks look like?

Canada Hockey Now