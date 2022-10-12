Boston Hockey Now Podcast: Pastrnak; Bruins and NHL Predictions

In the premiere of the Boston Hockey Now Podcast, my colleague Joe Haggerty joined me to tee up the 2022-23 Boston Bruins and NHL season.

Can the Boston Bruins actually give captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow veteran center and 2011 Stanley Cup alum David Krejci one more Stanley Cup in what could be their final seasons?

Can the Colorado Avalanche repeat?

Can the Tampa Bay Lightning make the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth straight season?

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs finally get past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

How tough will the Atlantic Division be this season? Are the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings really playoff contenders or pretenders?

Will the Montreal Canadiens be in a position to draft Connor Bedard like they were last season when they picked first overall and drafted Juraj Slafkovsky?

Can former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the Vegas Golden Knights back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Who do Haggs and me like in the Stanley Cup Final?

We also discussed what may happen in contract extension talks between the Boston Bruins and superstar winger David Pastrnak? Will the Bruins sign Pastrnak up soon or could he go on to score 50 goals and use that in contract negotiations after the season?

Give a watch here to find out our takes on all those topics and more:

