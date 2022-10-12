Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Roster Set; Stralman; Pastrnak; Injury Updates

Boston Bruins

Finally, the 2022-23 regular season begins for the Boston Bruins!

On Tuesday, the Bruins signed defenseman Anton Stralman and finalized their 2022-23 roster.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After being assigned to the Providence Bruins (AHL), winger Nick Foligno and defenseman Mike Reilly were recalled as the Boston Bruins finalized their NHL roster on Tuesday. Unfortunately for winger Chris Wagner, he remained with the P-Bruins after clearing waivers on Monday.

The Boston Bruins also added defenseman Anton Stralman to their 2022-23 roster as they signed him to a one-year, $1 million contract on Tuesday.

Also on the 2022-23 roster for the Boston Bruins will be forwards A.J. Greer and Jakub Lauko, who will be making his NHL debut on Wednesday night against the Capitals in Washington D.C.

When the Calgary Flames signed winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract with a $10.5M AAV back in August, my BHN colleague Joe Haggerty said that could be the comparable that David Pastrnak and his agent J.P. Barry use with the Boston Bruins in contract negotiations. On Tuesday night, TSN Insider Darren Dreger suggested the same and that it’s on the Bruins to bring talks to another level.

National Hockey Now

WSH: What will the lineup look like for the Washington Capitals against the Bruins Wednesday night? Sammi Silber has that and all your news to prep you for the season opener from the Capitals’ prospective.

NYI: Will New York Islanders captain Anders Lee be ready for his team’s season opener on Thursday against the Florida Panthers?

PGH: How good is the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins roster?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers will have 12 players 25 years of age or under on their opening roster.

DAL: Our man in Big D, Bruce Levine, says it’s time to stop saying Dallas Stars, and former Bruins center, Tyler Seguin, has ‘the worst contract’ in the NHL.

VGK: Former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy got his first win as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a Mark Stone goal with 24.9 seconds left in regulation for a 4-3 Knights win.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks roster is set. Can they even sniff the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: What are the five biggest questions facing the Montreal Canadiens this season?

CGY: Just as the Bruins did, the Calgary Flames signed a defenseman on a PTO Tuesday.

NHL

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and its entire board stepped down on Tuesday.

 

 

