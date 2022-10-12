BHN 2022-23 Boston Bruins, NHL Season Predictions

Can the Boston Bruins make one last run for captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci and help them hoist their second Stanley Cup?

Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat?

Do the Tampa Bay Lightning still have another deep playoff run in them?

Are the New York Rangers ready to take the next step and make the Stanley Cup Final?

All those questions are answered by my partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty and myself in the Boston Hockey Now 2022-23 Boston Bruins and NHL regular season predictions:

Murph:

Atlantic Division

1.) Toronto Maple Leafs

2.) Florida Panthers

3.) Boston Bruins

4.) Detroit Red Wings

5.) Tampa Bay Lightning

6.) Ottawa Senators

7.) Buffalo Sabres

8.) Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan Division

1.) New York Rangers

2.) Carolina Hurricanes

3.) New York Islanders

4.) Pittsburgh Penguins

5.) Washington Capitals

6.) New Jersey Devils

7.) Columbus Blue Jackets

8.) Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

1.) Colorado Avalanche

2.) Minnesota Wild

3.) Winnipeg Jets

4.) Dallas Stars

5.) Nashville Predators

6.) St. Louis Blues

7.) Arizona Coyotes

8.) Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific Division

1.) Calgary Flames

2.) Edmonton Oilers

3.) Vegas Golden Knights

4.) Anaheim Ducks

5.) Vancouver Canucks

6.) Los Angeles Kings

7.) San Jose Sharks

8.) Seattle Kraken

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1.) Toronto Maple Leafs

2.) Florida Panthers

3.) Boston Bruins (Will lose in 7 to Leafs in second round)

Metropolitan

1.) New York Rangers

2.) Carolina Hurricanes

3.) New York Islanders

Wild Card

WC1) Pittsburgh Penguins

WC2) Detroit Red Wings

Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers over Toronto Maple Leafs

Western Conference

Central

1.) Colorado Avalanche

2.) Minnesota Wild

3.) Winnipeg Jets

Pacific

1.) Calgary Flames

2.) Edmonton Oilers

3.) Vegas Golden Knights

Wild Card

WC1) Dallas Stars

WC2) Anaheim Ducks

Western Conference Final

Colorado Avalanche over Calgary Flames

Stanley Cup Final

New York Rangers over Colorado Avalanche

Hart Trophy: Mika Zibanejad

Norris Trophy: Cale Makar

Vezina Trophy: Igor Shesterkin

Calder Trophy: Nick Robertson

Selke Trophy: Mark Stone

Jack Adams Award: Gerard Gallant

Haggs

Atlantic Division

1.) Tampa Bay Lightning

2.) Florida Panthers

3.) Boston Bruins

4.) Ottawa Senators

5.) Toronto Maple Leafs

6.) Detroit Red Wings

7.) Buffalo Sabres

8.) Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan Division

1.) New York Rangers

2.) Carolina Hurricanes

3.) Pittsburgh Penguins

4.) New Jersey Devils

5.) Washington Capitals

6.) New York Islanders

7.) Columbus Blue Jackets

8.) Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

1.) Colorado Avalanche

2.) Minnesota Wild

3.) St. Louis Blues

4.) Dallas Stars

5.) Nashville Predators

6.) Arizona Coyotes

7.) Chicago Blackhawks

8.) Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division

1.) Edmonton Oilers

2.) Calgary Flames

3.) Vegas Golden Knights

4.) Vancouver Canucks

5.) LA Kings

6.) Anaheim Ducks

7.) Seattle Kraken

8.) San Jose Sharks

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1.) Lightning

2.) Panthers

3.) Bruins

Metropolitan

1.) Rangers

2.) Hurricanes

3.) Penguins

Wild Card

WC1) Ottawa Senators

WC2) New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers

Western Conference

Central

1.) Avalanche

2.) Wild

3.) Blues

Pacific

1.) Oilers

2.) Flames

3.) Knights

Wild Card

WC1) Canucks

WC2) Kings

Western Conference Final

Edmonton Oilers over the Minnesota Wild

Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers over the New York Rangers

Hart Trophy: David Pastrnak

Norris Trophy: Cale Makar

Vezina Trophy: Jakob Markstrom

Calder Trophy: Shane Wright

Selke Trophy: Elias Lindholm

Jack Adams Award: DJ Smith