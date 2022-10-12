Boston Bruins
BHN 2022-23 Boston Bruins, NHL Season Predictions
Can the Boston Bruins make one last run for captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci and help them hoist their second Stanley Cup?
Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat?
Do the Tampa Bay Lightning still have another deep playoff run in them?
Are the New York Rangers ready to take the next step and make the Stanley Cup Final?
All those questions are answered by my partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty and myself in the Boston Hockey Now 2022-23 Boston Bruins and NHL regular season predictions:
Murph:
Atlantic Division
1.) Toronto Maple Leafs
2.) Florida Panthers
3.) Boston Bruins
4.) Detroit Red Wings
5.) Tampa Bay Lightning
6.) Ottawa Senators
7.) Buffalo Sabres
8.) Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan Division
1.) New York Rangers
2.) Carolina Hurricanes
3.) New York Islanders
4.) Pittsburgh Penguins
5.) Washington Capitals
6.) New Jersey Devils
7.) Columbus Blue Jackets
8.) Philadelphia Flyers
Central Division
2.) Minnesota Wild
3.) Winnipeg Jets
4.) Dallas Stars
5.) Nashville Predators
6.) St. Louis Blues
7.) Arizona Coyotes
8.) Chicago Blackhawks
Pacific Division
1.) Calgary Flames
2.) Edmonton Oilers
3.) Vegas Golden Knights
4.) Anaheim Ducks
5.) Vancouver Canucks
6.) Los Angeles Kings
7.) San Jose Sharks
8.) Seattle Kraken
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
1.) Toronto Maple Leafs
2.) Florida Panthers
3.) Boston Bruins (Will lose in 7 to Leafs in second round)
Metropolitan
1.) New York Rangers
2.) Carolina Hurricanes
3.) New York Islanders
Wild Card
WC1) Pittsburgh Penguins
WC2) Detroit Red Wings
Eastern Conference Final
New York Rangers over Toronto Maple Leafs
Western Conference
Central
1.) Colorado Avalanche
2.) Minnesota Wild
3.) Winnipeg Jets
Pacific
1.) Calgary Flames
2.) Edmonton Oilers
3.) Vegas Golden Knights
Wild Card
WC1) Dallas Stars
WC2) Anaheim Ducks
Western Conference Final
Colorado Avalanche over Calgary Flames
Stanley Cup Final
New York Rangers over Colorado Avalanche
Hart Trophy: Mika Zibanejad
Norris Trophy: Cale Makar
Vezina Trophy: Igor Shesterkin
Calder Trophy: Nick Robertson
Selke Trophy: Mark Stone
Jack Adams Award: Gerard Gallant
Haggs
Atlantic Division
1.) Tampa Bay Lightning
2.) Florida Panthers
3.) Boston Bruins
4.) Ottawa Senators
5.) Toronto Maple Leafs
6.) Detroit Red Wings
7.) Buffalo Sabres
8.) Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan Division
1.) New York Rangers
2.) Carolina Hurricanes
3.) Pittsburgh Penguins
4.) New Jersey Devils
5.) Washington Capitals
6.) New York Islanders
7.) Columbus Blue Jackets
8.) Philadelphia Flyers
Central Division
1.) Colorado Avalanche
2.) Minnesota Wild
3.) St. Louis Blues
4.) Dallas Stars
5.) Nashville Predators
6.) Arizona Coyotes
7.) Chicago Blackhawks
8.) Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division
1.) Edmonton Oilers
2.) Calgary Flames
3.) Vegas Golden Knights
4.) Vancouver Canucks
5.) LA Kings
6.) Anaheim Ducks
7.) Seattle Kraken
8.) San Jose Sharks
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
1.) Lightning
2.) Panthers
3.) Bruins
Metropolitan
1.) Rangers
2.) Hurricanes
3.) Penguins
Wild Card
WC1) Ottawa Senators
WC2) New Jersey Devils
Eastern Conference Final
New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers
Western Conference
Central
1.) Avalanche
2.) Wild
3.) Blues
Pacific
1.) Oilers
2.) Flames
3.) Knights
Wild Card
WC1) Canucks
WC2) Kings
Western Conference Final
Edmonton Oilers over the Minnesota Wild
Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers over the New York Rangers
Hart Trophy: David Pastrnak
Norris Trophy: Cale Makar
Vezina Trophy: Jakob Markstrom
Calder Trophy: Shane Wright
Selke Trophy: Elias Lindholm
Jack Adams Award: DJ Smith