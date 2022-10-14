DeBrusk Out For This Weekend’s Boston Bruins Action

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will be going it without Jake DeBrusk for this weekend’s home opener as he’s been ruled out for Saturday night’s tilt against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

The Bruins winger exited Wednesday night’s opening night win after the second period with an upper body injury that appeared to be his arm following a collision with Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

DeBrusk tried to play through the injury after he skated gingerly back to the bench in the opening minutes of the second period, but never made it to the Boston Bruins bench following the second intermission.

“It’s upper body. He’s not eligible to play tomorrow, but we think he’ll be back sooner than we originally expected when it happened,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery of DeBrusk, who finished with three shots on net, a couple of hits and a blocked shot in 11:06 of ice time in Washington. “That’s good news.

“Trent Frederic is going to go in and we’re going to move AJ Greer over to right wing with Charlie Coyle. [Craig Smith] will move up with [Bergeron] and Taylor Hall.”

Trent Frederic will make his regular season debut and get into the lineup with DeBrusk out for this weekend’s game, and Craig Smith will replace him as the right winger on Boston’s top line skating alongside Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron.

In other Boston Bruins lineup news, Jeremy Swayman will get the start for Saturday’s home opener as the B’s plan to alternate goaltenders for at least the first couple of weeks to get both Swayman and Linus Ullmark going early in the year. Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder surgery rehab) also continues to be day-to-day and is expected to get into games within the next week or so. Here’s the projected Boston Bruins lineup for Saturday’s game vs. Arizona based on Friday’s practice at TD Garden:

Hall-Bergeron-Smith

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Greer-Coyle-Frederic

Foligno-Nosek-Lauko

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Reilly-Zboril

Swayman