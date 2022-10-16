Bruins Daily: Bruins Depth Shines; Carlo Injured; Bruins Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins won their home opener Saturday but lost defenseman Brandon Carlo.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins got two goals from third liner A.J. Greer and the bottom six forward group as a whole, accounted for five of the Bruins’ six goals in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022-23 home opener.

Unfortunately it wasn’t all good news from Causeway Street on Saturday night. Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo may have hiss fourth concussion in three seasons after leaving in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has made it clear to Bruins winger Trent Frederic that it’s OK to just be himself on the ice.

Speaking of Carlo, him and fellow Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly have been popping up in NHL trade chatter lately.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders demolished the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 Saturday night.

PGH: For a second-straight game, the Pittsburgh Penguins won 6-2 and this time it was over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks and improved to 2-0-0.

WSH: T.J. Oshie was Mr. Clutch and the Washington Capitals earned their first win of the season, 3-1 over the Montreal Canadiens.

FLA: Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight improved to 4-0 against the Buffalo Sabres with a 24-save performance in a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their second-straight 5-2 loss to start the season.

DAL: The Dallas Stars completed a season-opening two-game sweep of their Central Division rivals, the Dallas Stars with a 5-1 win.

COL: The NHL found no evidence to support anonymous sexual assault allegations of a minor against former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights are 3-0-0 after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks honored recently retired general manager Doug Wilson Saturday night and in his trademark class style, Wilson passed the torch to new GM and Holliston, MA native Mike Grier.

Canada Hockey Now