Bruins Daily: Bruins Transactions; Pastrnak Update; Game On!

The Boston Bruins don’t start their regular season until Wednesday night but the 2022-23 NHL regular season is already underway.

Now onto more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forwards Nick Foligno and Chris Wagner, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly, cleared waivers on Monday and were assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Forward Jakub Lauko also joined them on the trip down I-95 to Providence, and forward Matt Filipe was placed on injured reserve.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the media on Monday that talks between him and J.P. Barry, agent for Bruins winger David Pastrnak, are ongoing and will continue into the regular season.

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely is tired of his former teammate and current Bruins general manager Don Sweeney being raked over the coals for the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall has been cleared for practice and is expected to be in the lineup for the season opener on Wednesday night.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have their roster set for the season opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

PGH: Can the Pittsburgh Penguins veteran core reinvent themselves for one more Stanley Cup run?

PHI: Will Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson be in the Flyers’ lineup for their season opener?

WSH: Sammi Silber takes a look at the roster the Washington Capitals will ice against the Bruins for each team’s season opener on Wednesday night.

FLA: Due to salary cap restrictions, the Florida Panthers cannot sign veteran center Eric Staal and may have to start the season shorthanded.

DET: Forward Elmer Soderblom was the only rookie to survive to the final cut for the Detroit Red Wings roster.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche received their ginormous Stanley Cup rings on Monday.

VGK: Can former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the Vegas Golden Knights back to the Stanley Cup playoffs?

SJS: Did the San Jose Sharks look into claiming Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers?

Canada Hockey Now