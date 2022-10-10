Bruins Daily: Hockey Culture Needs To Change; Bruins Waive Three

Before we get into Boston Bruins and NHL news and rumors, the latest allegations of racism and sexual crimes in the NHL need to be addressed and talked about.

The racist and misogynistic culture in the hockey world continues to be exposed. If you are truly a fan of this great sport – and more importantly, a decent human being – you should be happy, not offended or angry that the truth about hockey culture is finally coming out and being addressed.

After a summer that saw Hockey Canada’s condoning of sexual assault and rape get exposed on a daily basis, disturbing accusations of sexual assault on a minor and grooming by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole were made by a woman on Twitter on Sunday.

Cole immediately denied the allegations through a statement from his agent Kevin Magnuson.

However, that didn’t stop the Tampa Bay Lightning to immediately put Cole on paid suspension pending a further investigation by the team.

But the exposing of the misogyny in hockey culture didn’t stop there as a story broke that the head trainer of the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, have fired their head athletic trainer for similar actions to Cole’s alleged actions.

Another longtime epidemic in hockey culture has been racism and the accepted racist actions of too many on and off the ice. Too many not just in hockey, but in life are too afraid to acknowledge that systematic racism exists in so many walks of life and usually, it’s the racists themselves because they don’t want to be exposed for who they are. Well, consider Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons exposed. Simmons questioned and downplayed the racism and discrimination that Akim Aliu claims he went through throughout his care not just as a pro hockey player but growing up as well. Aliu didn’t hold back in his response:

Hate will never win pic.twitter.com/gZDiaNgJVH — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) October 9, 2022

Simmons had tried to claim that Aliu was using racism as an excuse for never being able to live up to his potential as a hockey player. He used Wayne Simmonds as an example to prove his point and Simmonds didn’t take too kindly to that.

make your point. We will no longer sit by quietly as our characters are assassinated Steve! This will only make us stronger and speak out against ppl of your nature! If you were trying to be cool or funny, you missed your mark. YOUVE BEEN WARNED!!! Ps this is me being nice! — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) October 10, 2022

Good on Aliu, Simmonds and Ian Cole’s alleged victim for standing up for what’s right and if you disagree, then you’re likely part of the problem.

Now onto Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins made some headlines Sunday as they waived three veterans in an effort to become salary cap compliant by the 5 PM ET deadline on Monday. If all three clear, the Boston Bruins have ten games or 30 days to assign the trio to Providence (AHL).

Forwards Nick Foligno and Chris Wagner, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly were on a crowded NHL waiver wire on Sunday afternoon, as teams scrambled to make sure they’re under the $82.5 million salary cap.

