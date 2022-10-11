Foligno, Wagner, Lauko, Reilly To Providence; Filipe To IR

The Boston Bruins have their roster set for their 2022-23 regular season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals in Washington D.C.

Boston Bruins forwards Nick Foligno and Chris Wagner, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly, cleared waivers on Monday and were assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Forward Jakub Lauko also joined them on the trip down I-95 to Providence, and forward Matt Filipe was placed on injured reserve.

According to our friends at PuckPedia, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and winger Brad Marchand had not joined Filipe on injured reserve as of late Monday night but if, as expected, they do head to IR before puck drop in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins would start the season with $15.2 million in salary cap space. Until then though, they are just $408, 334 under the $82.5 million salary cap.

The #NHLBruins sent Reilly/Wagner/Foligno 🔽& had opening roster $408K under cap w/ 20 (12F/6D/2G) + Marchand/McAvoy IR. If they put Marchand ($6.125M) and/or McAvoy ($9.5M) to LTIR, pool would be player's cap hit less $408K (assuming no other moves) 1/2https://t.co/ehxWd9PnGF — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 11, 2022

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was cleared for contact this past weekend, is on the current roster for the Bruins and could be in the lineup on Wednesday against the Capitals.

Up front, winger Taylor Hall was also cleared for contact on Monday, practiced with the team and traveled with his teammates to Washington D.C. If all goes well at practice on Tuesday, Hall will be in the lineup against the Capitals likely alongside center Patrice Bergeron and winger Jake DeBrusk. Here’s what the lineup could look like to kick the 2022-23 regular season off:

Taylor Hall-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

A.J. Greer-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Trent Frederic-Jack Studnicka-Tomas Nosek

Hampus Lindholm-Anton Stralman

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Note: There is still a chance that any one of or all of Foligno, Wagner, Lauko, and Reilly could be recalled and be in the lineup on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. All of these moves are part of the salary cap juggling Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and every NHL GM must do on a daily basis.