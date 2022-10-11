Boston Bruins
Foligno, Wagner, Lauko, Reilly To Providence; Filipe To IR
The Boston Bruins have their roster set for their 2022-23 regular season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals in Washington D.C.
Boston Bruins forwards Nick Foligno and Chris Wagner, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly, cleared waivers on Monday and were assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Forward Jakub Lauko also joined them on the trip down I-95 to Providence, and forward Matt Filipe was placed on injured reserve.
According to our friends at PuckPedia, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and winger Brad Marchand had not joined Filipe on injured reserve as of late Monday night but if, as expected, they do head to IR before puck drop in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins would start the season with $15.2 million in salary cap space. Until then though, they are just $408, 334 under the $82.5 million salary cap.
The #NHLBruins sent Reilly/Wagner/Foligno 🔽& had opening roster $408K under cap w/ 20 (12F/6D/2G) + Marchand/McAvoy IR.
If they put Marchand ($6.125M) and/or McAvoy ($9.5M) to LTIR, pool would be player's cap hit less $408K (assuming no other moves)
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 11, 2022
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was cleared for contact this past weekend, is on the current roster for the Bruins and could be in the lineup on Wednesday against the Capitals.
Up front, winger Taylor Hall was also cleared for contact on Monday, practiced with the team and traveled with his teammates to Washington D.C. If all goes well at practice on Tuesday, Hall will be in the lineup against the Capitals likely alongside center Patrice Bergeron and winger Jake DeBrusk. Here’s what the lineup could look like to kick the 2022-23 regular season off:
Taylor Hall-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
A.J. Greer-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith
MA, PA, MI, NY, NJGET THE APP
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW
Trent Frederic-Jack Studnicka-Tomas Nosek
Hampus Lindholm-Anton Stralman
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Note: There is still a chance that any one of or all of Foligno, Wagner, Lauko, and Reilly could be recalled and be in the lineup on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. All of these moves are part of the salary cap juggling Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and every NHL GM must do on a daily basis.
Up front would puzzle me (with the projected line up above.) After making all the fuss about the chemistry between Hall and Krejci, why wouldn’t you put Hall there with Krejci and move Zacha up with Bergeron.
Also….lines 3 and 4 look incredibly ordinary and won’t strike fear in any opponents.
Going into the season…..I’m just hoping this team doesn’t turn into last years Islanders and start so poorly that they don’t or can’t recover.
Lines 1 thru 3 are fine. Line 4 is like 3 blind mice. True will get re-injured, and Reilly will be called up. Lose to Caps and beat Arizona.
Gryz, not True! Damn spell check!
Frderic and Nosek don’t even deserve to be playing. Would rather have seen Marc and Oscar on a line with Studs.
If anyone needs to be recalled it‘s Marc and maybe Reilly as for the rest forget it, Lauko had been trying for years he’s been at best an average Ahler, it would be an insult to put Foligno down and have him take up a spot occupied by a youngster trying to step up maybe the echl for Foligno depending on whether he makes it or not, Wagner the handwritings on the wall.
The main story of the coming season is the Bruins need to stay close to the top teams while waiting for Marchand and McAvoy to return. So let’s keep the lousy draft picks that have been trying to stick for the last 3-4 years instead of the experienced players the coach liked. Yeah, that’ll work