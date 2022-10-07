Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: McLaughlin To AHL; Hall; Erase Hockey Canada
The Boston Bruins made some not so well-received roster cuts on Thursday, and is it time to erase Hockey Canada?
That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.
Boston Bruins
Forwards Marc McLaughlin, Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell were part of a wave of roster cuts for the Boston Bruins on Thursday. That left the Bruins with 25 players, including the injured Taylor Hall and Matt Grzelcyk, who were both wearing no-contact jerseys at Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is pretty impressed with the toughness of Taylor Hall.
Will Montgomery Czech out of the the exciting trio of forwards he used in Hall’s absence once the Boston Bruins winger is back from his upper-body injury? Pavel Zacha looked pretty comfortable on the left side with David Krejci and David Pastrnak.
IMHO, keep them together for another preseason game and even if Hall comes back, start this trio for the season opener next Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.
National Hockey Now
NYI: New York Islanders’ top prospect Aatu Räty has had a roller coaster ride during the last two days of training camp.
PGH: Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry is doing his best to fit in on and off the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella continued to rattle cages as he surprisingly made highly touted defenseman Cam York part of the latest roster cuts at camp.
WSH: Former Washington Capitals and current Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov says that Auston Matthews shot is harder than the trademark Alex Ovechkin rip.
FLA: Once promising defenseman Michael Del Zotto could be on his last chance with the Florida Panthers team is hoping he can stick.
DET: What Detroit Red Wings players could hit 20 goals this season?
MA, PA, MI, NY, NJGET THE APP
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW
DAL: Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill commented on the recent signing of RFA forward Jason Robertson.
COL: Does former Boston Bruins winger Anton Blidh have a roster spot secured with the Colorado Avalanche?
SJS: The season-opening roster for the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday may not look like the one for their North American opener on Oct. 14.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Montreal Canadiens winger and 2022 NHL Draft top pick overall, Juraj Slafkovsky played his best game of the preseason on Thursday night.
CGY: The Calgary Flames released forwards Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryouts
NHL
Per The Athletic, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has a verbal agreement in place to buy Bournemouth FC in the English Premier League.
Hockey Canada is a disgrace. Period. End of story. Blow it up and bring the guilty to justice!
I wholeheartedly agree with former Boston Bruins defenseman Aaron Ward, that Hockey Canada needs to be stripped down and built back up again.
You can listen to Ward’s reasoning on Melnick In the Afternoon on TSN 690.
As the three-time Stanley Cup champion pointed out, the absolute tone deaf lying and doubling down when facts continue to prove them wrong is an insult to all Canadian hockey parents who poured money, blood, sweat and tears into this corrupt organization. Just like Hockey Canada tried to erase sex scandals and rape with slush funds unknowingly paid for by Canadian hockey parents, it’s time to erase Hockey Canada.
If the Czech line is clicking keep it together and put Hall up with Bergeron and Debrusk.
That’s too logical! We will probably see Foligno up there with Bergy and Debrusk. Brought to you by the same people who sent McLaughlin to the AHL, and still consider Wagner a viable commodity.