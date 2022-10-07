Bruins Daily: McLaughlin To AHL; Hall; Erase Hockey Canada

The Boston Bruins made some not so well-received roster cuts on Thursday, and is it time to erase Hockey Canada?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

Forwards Marc McLaughlin, Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell were part of a wave of roster cuts for the Boston Bruins on Thursday. That left the Bruins with 25 players, including the injured Taylor Hall and Matt Grzelcyk, who were both wearing no-contact jerseys at Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is pretty impressed with the toughness of Taylor Hall.

Will Montgomery Czech out of the the exciting trio of forwards he used in Hall’s absence once the Boston Bruins winger is back from his upper-body injury? Pavel Zacha looked pretty comfortable on the left side with David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

IMHO, keep them together for another preseason game and even if Hall comes back, start this trio for the season opener next Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders’ top prospect Aatu Räty has had a roller coaster ride during the last two days of training camp.

PGH: Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry is doing his best to fit in on and off the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella continued to rattle cages as he surprisingly made highly touted defenseman Cam York part of the latest roster cuts at camp.

WSH: Former Washington Capitals and current Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov says that Auston Matthews shot is harder than the trademark Alex Ovechkin rip.

FLA: Once promising defenseman Michael Del Zotto could be on his last chance with the Florida Panthers team is hoping he can stick.

DET: What Detroit Red Wings players could hit 20 goals this season?

DAL: Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill commented on the recent signing of RFA forward Jason Robertson.

COL: Does former Boston Bruins winger Anton Blidh have a roster spot secured with the Colorado Avalanche?

SJS: The season-opening roster for the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday may not look like the one for their North American opener on Oct. 14.

